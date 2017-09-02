Tom Brady texted new Celtics star Gordon Hayward, who still roots for the Colts

The Boston Celtics went through a massive roster makeover this offseason, with general manager Danny Ainge trying to level up so the team can overtake the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics will return only four players from last year's team, but the big news out of their offseason was the acquisition of stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Hayward, who was signed as a free agent, had his introductory press conference on Friday, where he let it slip that he received a text message from Patriots star Tom Brady.

Tom Brady texted @gordonhayward, welcomed him to the city. But Gordon says he's still a Colts fan! — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) September 1, 2017

"I'm a Colts fan, so I can't stand him just because he plays for the Patriots," Hayward said. "I think he's a good quarterback. Loyalty, right?"

Hayward's not just newly anti-Brady, either. He was asked a couple years ago to choose between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and he chose Rodgers.

He's new to Boston, though. There was a time when Hayward's former college coach, Brad Stevens, who is now the Celtics' coach, was new to the town as well. Four years later, he's a Tom Brady fan. And he thinks Hayward will become one as well.

"First of all, I think that clip was a few years old, so I have to let him have that at least. But I made sure that he knew, 'By the time you get here, I give you about four weeks before you're a huge Tom Brady fan,'" Stevens said, per the Patriots' official website. "Obviously, I've been here four years, coming from Indianapolis, there's a certain Peyton Manning lean from back in the day. Obviously when you're here and you're around the Patriots and around Tom and really around that whole organization, it's so impressive. Actually, as Gordon made his decision and moved forward, I sent them both a little text jabbing Gordon. Tom's been nice enough to give his advice regardless. Tom has been great about it."