Tom Brady threw his 42-year-old body at a defender and Patriots fans lost their minds

Tom Brady became arguably the greatest quarterback in the 100-year history of the National Football League because of his competitiveness, which was clearly on display in the fourth quarter of a New England Patriots' rout of the New York Jets. Brady doesn't take plays off, even when he's not throwing a pass. The Patriots quarterback put a block on Jets safety Jamal Adams after a misdirection play to wide receiver Philip Dorsett. While the execution wasn't too shabby -- especially for a 42-year-old quarterback -- it was an unnecessary risk to take in a game that was already largely trending in New England's favor.

Brady's block wasn't great and he had every right to not include himself in the play, but that mentality is very un-Brady like.

We got a 42-year-old man out here throwing blocks pic.twitter.com/7yXiq5EXVy — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 22, 2019

Keep in mind the Patriots were up 30-7 and had the win in hand. Brady, who threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, was commended for the attempt by some Patriots fans. Others, not so much.

Lmao Brady if u don’t stop this😂 we 3 games into the season don’t start this — Odell Coleman (@Odell_L_Coleman) September 23, 2019

Why are they calling plays for Tom Brady to lead block up 23 points against the jets — chuck (@Toomajian) September 22, 2019

People wonder why @Patriots are always in the conversation...They just ran a reverse and Tom Brady throws a cut block at 42 years old. Wild. — Chris Ogbonnaya (@ChrisOgbonnaya) September 22, 2019

Me watching Tom Brady block in a DESIGNED PLAY during a 30-7 blowout. pic.twitter.com/1mSv2v3PcF — Carly Carioli (@carlycarioli) September 22, 2019

Fortunately, Brady does know what's he doing, which is why he'll take the slander on the "block" attempt.

Brady just tried to block Jamal Adams. He smartly avoided contact — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) September 22, 2019

Lol Tom no hurt ur shoulder oh see how weak the block is 😂😂 — BIG DADDy (@Oraclerapheal) September 22, 2019

When your team is 3-0 and hasn't had much of anything to worry about in any of the three games, these are the storylines fans latch onto.