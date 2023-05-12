Tom Brady is going back to Gillette Stadium and the New England Patriots sideline. No, he is not un-retiring (again) -- he admitted that his retirement is for real this time -- but he is being honored by the team he called his for two decades.

On Thursday, ahead of the NFL's schedule reveal, Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the announcement that "the GOAT" is going back to where it all began. Brady has made a trip to Foxborough since leaving the Patriots, but that was in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. This time his arrival will be all about celebrating what he accomplished while with the Patriots.

"I'm thinking that the NFL is over a century old and 20 percent of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough," Kraft said. "And I'm happy to tell you … that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years."

Kraft teased future Brady-centered events in the announcement, adding that this will "be the beginning of many celebrations to honor Tom Brady and say thank you for what he did for us those 20 years playing for the New England Patriots."

The Patriots tweeted "12 is coming home" along with photos of TB12. The team is calling the home opener the "Thank You Tom Game."

The Patriots will be hosting the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, a team Brady played in the Super Bowl twice. Brady hoisted his third Lombardi Trophy when the Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21 XXXIX and lost Super Bowl LII 41-33 to Philly in a quarterback shootout.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots, four where he was the game's MVP. He's a three-time NFL MVP, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, 14-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL passing touchdowns leader, three-time NFL passing yards leader, 17-time AFC East divisional winner and 10-time AFC Champion, all during his time in New England. He went on to win another Super Bowl and add to his stat sheet during his three years with the Buccaneers that followed.

The 45-year-old is no longer a current player and more of an icon and someone many fans of the area worship, so the welcome home will be major for the 60,000-plus in the stands. Fans saw an unprecedented success during Brady's time and during those 20 years and beyond, No. 12 jerseys were a go-to outfit choice for the people of New England.