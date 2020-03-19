Tom Brady to Buccaneers: Former Patriots teammate Dion Lewis could also join Tampa Bay

It took less than 24 hours after Tom Brady reportedly decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for other NFL free agents to start clamoring to join the quarterback in Florida.

It now appears one of the players who could be bound for Tampa has played with Brady before. (And, no, it's not Antonio Brown.)

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, both the Buccaneers and running back Dion Lewis are exploring the possibility of an agreement that would reunite Lewis with Brady, the veteran's teammate with the New England Patriots from 2015-17. It's too early to call any talks between Lewis and NFL teams serious, per the source, but "the Brady factor makes Tampa a likely fit."

CBS Sports previously reported that the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants were expected to make a play for Lewis, who was released by the Tennessee Titans ahead of 2020 free agency. The Dolphins have since inked former Philadelphia Eagles RB Jordan Howard, however, and the Buccaneers have more salary cap space than all but two teams in the NFL -- space they assuredly intend to use to build around their prestigious new QB.

Tampa has also long been speculated as a suitor for RB help. Ronald Jones is the only proven back under contract with the team through 2020, and he's started just nine games in his first two seasons.

Lewis, meanwhile, had arguably the best years of his NFL career alongside Brady. Signed by the Patriots ahead of the 2015 season after brief stints with the Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, he quickly earned a two-year extension and twice caught at least 30 passes as one of Brady's top targets out of the backfield, helping the Pats reach two Super Bowls before signing with the Titans. Lewis finished 2017, his final season in New England, with 1,110 yards from scrimmage, as well as 16 catches during the team's postseason run.