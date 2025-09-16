While his days as an NFL quarterback are behind him, Tom Brady will once again throw passes in a competitive setting. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will join several current and former NFL stars by playing in "The Fanatics Flag Football Classic" -- a competitive flag football tournament that will take place in March of 2026.

Along with Brady, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb, Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, former Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, former Pro Bowl wideout Odell Beckham Jr., former NFL tight end (and Brady teammate) Rob Gronkowski, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett are also taking part in the tournament, which will be held during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia. Additional participants, which will include stars across sports and entertainment, will be revealed in the coming months.

The tournament will consist of three teams that will be led by current NFL coaches Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan.

"I couldn't be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game's brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season," Brady said. "I have always admired the power of flag football and how it connects fans of all ages, and it's awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes.

"I'm looking forward to partnering with Turki Alalshikh, Fanatics, OBB Media, my team at Shadow Lion and my friends at FOX Sports to showcase some fierce competition. And I will be bringing home the trophy."

Brady, 48, hasn't played competitive football since his final NFL season back in 2022. Despite being 45 at the time, Brady led the NFL that season in attempts and completions while playing in each of Tampa Bay's 18 games, which included the playoffs. A year earlier, Brady -- fresh off of his seventh Super Bowl win and fifth Super Bowl MVP performance -- threw for a career-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Brady's decision to take part in this flag football tournament shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Earlier this summer, Brady didn't entirely rule out being part of Team USA's first Olympic flag football team in 2028.

"I'm still very competitive," Brady said. "If you put a football in my hand, then watch out. Because that's still in there. That's never going to go away."