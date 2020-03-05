Tom Brady to San Francisco? Jimmy Garoppolo gets support from key 49ers teammates as QB rumors continue to fly

If the 49ers are seriously thinking about signing Tom Brady, they might want to run that idea by everyone in their locker room first, because right now, it doesn't seem like adding the Patriots quarterback would be a very popular move with players on the team.

With speculation swirling that Brady could end up in San Francisco, multiple 49ers players have come out in support of the team's current starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo. The most vocal player was running back Jeff Wilson, who called the idea of replacing Garoppolo absolutely "Ludicrous."

According to Wilson, there's no reason to dump a guy who just led the team to the Super Bowl.

"It's ludicrous," Wilson told Sports Illustrated. "He just took us all the way to the Super Bowl, great season, [13] wins. I mean there's not a lot of quarterbacks that's even in this league that just had a season like that. And then you go from that season taking a team all the way to the Super Bowl, to talks of being traded?"

Not only did Garoppolo help lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he did it in a season where he was coming off a torn ACL, which is something that shouldn't be overlooked, according to Wilson.

"He's a great quarterback," Wilson said. "He's been that way ever since he's been to San Fran. It's just unfortunate that he got hurt the year before and then kind of, you know, threw him back in the wilderness a little bit, but he came right back in like he never left and took a team all the way to the Super Bowl, so how can you talk about moving him? Or trading him to another team?"

Wilson also added that with Garoppolo under center, the 49ers are "destined for greatness"

"He's a leader," Wilson said. "He gets everybody's attention, and he makes everybody focus and makes everybody want to play hard for him. And when you have somebody that can do that, especially your quarterback I mean your team is destined for greatness."

The 49ers running back isn't the only player who came out in support of his quarterback. Garoppolo also got some serious support from one of San Francisco's biggest stars, George Kittle. After the Brady speculation ramped up, the 49ers tight end shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, "Lets run it back 10!"

It almost certainly wasn't a coincidence that Kittle decided to share the photo on Wednesday.

The gesture by Kittle is a big one, because he's the 49ers best offensive player, and if he's being this vocal about supporting Garoppolo, it could make the team think twice when it comes to making a push for Brady.

Two other players -- Matt Breida and D.J. Reed -- also showed some support for Garoppolo and they did that by commenting on Kittle's Instagram photo.

Matt Breida and D.J. Reed seem to be in favor of keeping Jimmy Garoppolo. Instagram

Overall, that's four players who have come out in support Garoppolo over the past 48 hours, and it's not too crazy to think that there are multiple other players in the locker room who also want to keep the team's current quarterback.

Although the idea of adding Brady may sound enticing to coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, it might not be worth doing if it's going to ruin the chemistry in the team's locker room.