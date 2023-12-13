Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will be the subject of "The Greatest Roast of All-Time" on Netflix next year, as part of the streaming service's "Netflix is a Joke" comedy fest in early May. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will join a lineup that includes Chris Rock, Ali Wong, John Mulaney, Chelsea Handler, Bert Kreisher, Jon Stewart, David Letterman, Tom Segura and Matt Rife.

The roast of Brady, which will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Jeff Ross and feature an assortment of the New England Patriots legend and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great's "famous friends and frenemies." The roast of Brady comes following his first full season into retirement after playing in the NFL from 2000 all the way until 2022.

Brady's roast was initially ]announced in May 2022 with a 2023 target date planned for the special. At the time, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy Robbie Praw said the service "can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast."

In his post-playing career, Brady has entertained the idea of becoming a comedian, as Radar Online reported he made plans for a comedy career after his performance in the film "80 for Brady." He did not think, however, that an AI-generated comedy special in his voice was funny: In April, Brady's legal representatives sent a cease-and-desist letter to comedians Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen, who produced an hour-long special titled "It's Too Easy! A Simulated Hour-Long Comedy Special" that featured an AI version of Brady doing standup and telling jokes that were crass in nature.