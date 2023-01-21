Tom Brady's future in the NFL is once again up in the air. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the postseason at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend, all focus has now shifted to what the 45-year-old quarterback will do next. Naturally, retirement is a consideration given Brady's age and the fact that he momentarily stepped away last offseason. However, there's also the possibility that Brady continues playing, albeit somewhere other than with Tampa Bay as he is slated to be a free agent this offseason.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion does plan to take his time making a decision on his future, with hopes that with a bit of a break he'll have a clearer mind to evaluate his next step, according to the NFL Network. However, the report also states that various Buccaneers players were left with the impression that Brady is set to leave Tampa with no intention of returning based on their final interactions with him.

One player told NFL Media that he'd "be surprised if he's back" while another said, "He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good."

Tom Brady TB • QB • #12 CMP% 66.8 YDs 4694 TD 25 INT 9 YD/Att 6.4 View Profile

That does jive with Brady's final moments during his postgame presser following the loss to Dallas where he finished his press conference with what seemed like a public goodbye to the Buccaneers.

"I love this organization, it's a great place to be," Brady said. "Thank you everybody for welcoming me. All you regulars, I'm just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So, thank you very much."

As noted, Brady has options. He can opt to walk away at age 45, a mile marker he's routinely suggested would be the end of his playing career. He is said to have a lucrative broadcasting deal waiting for him at Fox Sports, so that would likely be his next step if he walks off the field for good. Either that, or he could continue playing and would be free to sign with any team as he hits free agency. The Buccaneers cannot franchise Brady, so he would truly have freedom to pick his next location if he decides that his place is still on the field.

If that latter route proves to be the one Brady takes, he'll have suitors beyond a return to the Bucs (which seems to be an unlikely outcome). CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Las Vegas Raiders will aggressively pursue Brady this offseason as they are set to move off of Derek Carr. Josh McDaniels, Brady's former offensive coordinator in New England, is currently the head coach in Las Vegas.

So, for the second-straight offseason, the NFL world will simply wait and see what the league's greatest player will decide.