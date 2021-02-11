Fresh off his seventh career Super Bowl title, Tom Brady has been working overtime to celebrate the latest ring on his finger. Once he's had his fill of tossing Lombardi Trophies off boats, however, he's set to undergo surgery to kick off the 2021 offseason. As the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reported Thursday, the 43-year-old quarterback is scheduled for a minor knee operation now that the 2020 campaign is in the books -- one that coach Bruce Arians has called a "cleanup."

Considering the operation is considered minor, Brady shouldn't be expected to miss much, if any, of the Buccaneers' ensuing offseason program. His medical track record is also pristine, as the five-time Super Bowl MVP hasn't missed a single game due to injury in 12 straight seasons. A surgery is a surgery, though, so his status will be worth monitoring as the offseason unfolds.

At 43, Brady has otherwise appeared in top shape. He played some of his best football of the 2020 season toward the end of the campaign, turning in a nearly flawless performance to beat the reigning champion Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The last time he was sidelined because of an injury, he missed all but one game in 2008 thanks to an ACL tear. The only other times he's missed games in his 21-year career were when he served as the Patriots' young backup and when he served a four-game suspension to open the 2016 season for his role in the "Deflategate" controversy.

Brady remains under contract with the Bucs through 2021 after inking a two-year deal with the club last offseason.