From one future Pro Football Hall of Famer to another, Tom Brady was disappointed by Aaron Rodgers' comments this week leading to his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the team announced it was benching Rodgers for Mason Rudolph on Tuesday night ahead of Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, Rodgers publicly lashed out at coach Mike McCarthy, embarrassing him on a national stage.

Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings, not being on task on the job and failing to connect with players. Brady said "nobody wins when the family feuds" and disagreed with how Rodgers handled the situation.

"In response to that, the sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we should never lose track of that as players," Brady said during the second half of Thursday's Eagles-Cowboys game. "It's a privilege to be in that locker room. You're fighting with your teammates. You're fighting coaches. You're always acting as a team together. It shouldn't always be the place for private things to become public; that's what I'll say."

Brady, who went 3–2 in his career against the former longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback, including a 31–26 victory in the 2021 NFC Championship Game, said Rodgers' admissions were selfish given his role on the team.

"Certainly a Hall of Fame career, and he's a tremendous player, and it has nothing to do with his play style," Brady said. "I was fortunate to be around a lot of great teammates over the years, and what made a great teammate to me was, you cared about your teammates and your coaches and you cared about what the team was trying to accomplish.

"And that supersedes any individual aspect of your game that you want to promote. I was in a great locker room. I played for my teammates, I played for my coaches."

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McCarthy's classy response

McCarthy took the high road hours after Rodgers' remarks this week.

"He has a lot of opinions, and there's things we've always talked about. I considered those private conversations," McCarthy said before Friday's game with the Broncos. "There's a long history there. Clearly [a] difference of opinion."

McCarthy and Rodgers were part of a braintrust in Green Bay that lasted 13 seasons, including a Super Bowl XLV victory in 2011. McCarthy said his only focus this week was beating the Broncos and said this team had the "opportunity to grow today because of the things that were said" from Rodgers.

Brady agreed.

"And all those teammates have to — they're going to go and regroup, and that's going to hopefully galvanize them toward, you know, you feel like you're in the foxhole together," Brady said.

Former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called the dispute between Rodgers and McCarthy a "dumpster fire" and expressed "general sadness" that the relationship between professionals would end this way.

"Sad that we might be looking at the end of a legendary career in the quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and just at the macro level whether it's organizationally or for the game of football at large, to see laundry aired out that way in a public forum," Tomlin said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. "Those are things that kind of run counterculture to professional football."