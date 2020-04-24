Tom Brady trash talks Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods with Twitter photo ahead of charity golf matchup
The new Bucs quarterback's smack talk game is in mid-season form
In an effort to raise money for coronavirus relief, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is joining a star-studded lineup to compete in a celebrity golf match. The six-time Super Bowl champion will join three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson to face off against 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and two-time Super Bowl champ Peyton Manning in an event known as The Match: Champions for Charity.
Of course, with Brady's competitive spirit still alive and kicking at 42 years old, the ex-Patriot amplified an announcement of this competition with a bit of trash talk against his two opponents.
For those interested in numbers, Brady had the upper hand on Manning by the time the latter retired. He beat Manning's Colts eight times, and Manning's Broncos three times for a record of 11 wins and six losses in head to head matchups. While Brady started splitting games with his rival towards the later parts of their respective careers, Brady started out with six straight wins spanning from 2001 to 2005. As for that 'tiger' reference, Brady is 7-1 in his career against the Bengals.
This appears to be the first real shot from any of the competitors since this event was first announced. When Woods spoke to Golf Digest about it, he was quicker to put things in perspective before talking any smack.
"Yes, we're gonna have a great time," Woods told Digest. "But at the end of the day, you have to understand why we're coming together. We're coming together to help other people.
"This is different than what Phil and I did two years ago, playing our match in Vegas. That was he and I just having a great time, trying to showcase golf in a different way. We're coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it's about charity. That's the reason why we're all doing this."
