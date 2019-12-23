Tom Brady tried to ban father from speaking to the media: 'When he speaks, (everyone) thinks I'm speaking'

Tom Brady Sr. has never been shy about offering up his opinion on various matters surrounding his six-time Super Bowl champion son. Over the years, the elder Brady has done a number of interviews with the press and even appeared on various networks to talk about his son's accomplishments along with a number of Patriots-related topics.

That sometimes doesn't rub the younger Brady the right way.

In fact, Brady Sr. recently told The Boston Globe's Stan Grossfeld that he was semi-seriously banned from talking to the media a couple of years ago (the irony of Brady Sr. admitting the ban while talking to the media isn't lost on us).

"He's told me, 'Dad, please respect my privacy,' " said Tom Sr. " 'If you say something, it comes back at me.' "

On Monday following the Patriots' AFC East-clinching win over the Bills on Saturday, Brady was asked during his weekly WEEI interview about that story in The Globe and the ban that was put in place to keep his father away from the press.

"Well apparently he doesn't listen because he's still talking to the media," Brady said, as transcribed by WEEI.com. "My dad, he's just an amazing man. He's very forthcoming with information, so I keep telling him, 'Dad, of course they are going to keep calling because you keep talking.' When he speaks (everyone) thinks I am speaking, but I am not speaking. I said, 'It's hard for me to tell you anything…' What I have learned is I just can't tell my dad anything. He has his own opinions and dads do what dads do."

He added: "I love my dad. He's an incredible man and he's been my role model my whole life. But, he does like to talk."

Brady's father has created a few headlines in the past and most famously predicted that his son's ending with the Patriots will end badly. While it appears that he'll continue to talk to the media, the message conveyed by Brady on 'EEI is that his dad isn't a mouthpiece for him, which is something to remember when he offers up his takes next time.