Tom Brady unwittingly throws football through Matt Damon's 'window' in Jimmy Kimmel clip
Matt Damon is going to need a new window
It looks like Tom Brady has unwittingly been sucked into the funniest feud in Hollywood.
The Patriots quarterback is in Los Angeles this week, where's he's been staying in football shape by throwing passes to members of the UCLA football team. Of course, those aren't the only passes Brady has been throwing, and that's because he also threw a pass through a window at Matt Damon's "house."
If you're wondering how that happened, it's because Jimmy Kimmel got him to do it. With Brady getting set to make a Thursday appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the talk show host filmed a short skit with Brady to tease the interview and here's what happened.
The skit might only be 35 seconds long, but there's a definitely lot to unpack.
For one, that's a fantastic throw by Brady. It looks like all those avocados he's been eating during the offseason have been paying off. The second best part is probably the words of encouragement that Brady gets from Guillermo.
"You got this, Tom."
And of course, the best part of the skit is that Brady is now playing a part in the never-ending feud between Kimmel and Damon that has been going on for at least 15 years. Damon is actually a huge Patriots fan, which means he probably wouldn't have cared if Brady really did smash a window at his house.
As a matter of fact, Damon is such a big Patriots fan that he actually tried to "sneak" on to Kimmel's show dressed as Brady back in 2017. The good news for Brady is that Kimmel and Damon were able to put their "feud" aside on Wednesday so that they could all go out to dinner together after filming the skit.
Brady's interview with Kimmel is set to air during Thursday's show, which starts at 11:35 p.m. ET. We'll update this story with Brady's comments after the interview has aired.
