1. All-Bargain Team: Lions, Rams, Vikings offer big steals

Pete Prisco recently dropped his annual top 100 ranking of the NFL's best players. But which of the league's top talents are also the most affordable? We did our best to answer that question by assembling a 2025 All-Bargain Team using a designated salary cap to identify the best -- and cheapest -- playmakers around the league. Here's a sneak peek at our lineup:

2. Youngsters in line for big roles: Falcons' Penix leads the way

Aging veterans like Aaron Rodgers may be big stories entering the 2025 season, but there are also plenty of up-and-coming talents with lots to prove. Jared Dubin recently identified some of the youngsters most likely to take big leaps, if not in production then in playing time. Among the key faces: a couple of 2024 first-round draft picks who could help determine the NFC race.

3. Contract buzz: Terry McLaurin seeking $30M per year?

One of the highest-profile contract holdouts of this spring and summer, Terry McLaurin could be seeking roughly $30 million per year on a new deal from the Washington Commanders, per Sports Illustrated. And that may be precisely the holdup in ongoing long-term contract talks with the team. McLaurin is due $25.5 million in 2025 on the final year of his current deal, but a $30 million annual price tag would make the veteran wide receiver one of the 10 highest-paid players at his position.

4. Top 10 NFL offseasons: Bears, Patriots lead the charge

Championships aren't won on paper. But a few teams fared exceptionally well in recent months when it came to coach and player movement, at least according to Josh Edwards, who offered his take on the 10 teams with the best 2025 offseason:

3. Minnesota Vikings: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy should feel protected behind the new-look [offensive line] unit, which also welcomes back injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw. Potentially the biggest boon of the entire operation was the retention of defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose unit exceeded expectations a year ago. He is now graced with proven veterans Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, which allows last year's starters to serve in more suitable roles.

2. New England Patriots: There is no question that New England improved its roster, but has it been at the expense of the long-term vision? Veterans Morgan Moses, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry and Stefon Diggs have already constructed fruitful careers, but may not be counted upon for more than a year or two. Drake Maye's confidence and subsequent play should [at least] be buoyed by the changes, and that was the priority for new head coach Mike Vrabel.

1. Chicago Bears: The changes for the Bears began at the top with incoming head coach Ben Johnson. ... The NFC North franchise [then] ate its vegetables by upgrading the offensive line through the acquisitions of Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman and Jonah Jackson. The defensive line's floor should [also] be elevated with Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo joining the cause. ... The biggest red flag is that Chicago was atop this list last year as well.

5. Reasons each NFC East team can win division in 2025

The NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner since the early 2000s. So which of the division's four teams is best equipped to claim the crown in 2025? Garrett Podell recently offered reasons each team should believe in itself this year. That includes the Dallas Cowboys, who made some splashy additions to Dak Prescott's supporting cast:

Speaking of the Cowboys, the cavalry returning from injuries should turn their fortunes around. Quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring tear), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (AC joint injury in shoulder), tight end Jake Ferguson (knee injury), edge rusher Micah Parsons (ankle sprain) and cornerback DaRon Bland (foot stress fracture) are among the key contributors injured last season who are poised to be ready to roll in Week 1.

Getting the starting quarterback, who was the 2023 NFL MVP runner-up after leading the league with 36 passing touchdowns the last time he had a fully healthy season, back in the lineup will certainly provide a boost. ... If Prescott, Lamb and [trade acquisition George] Pickens can get Dallas' offense looking like its 2023 iteration ... the Cowboys could compensate for a banged-up defense and make a run at the NFC East crown in 2025.

6. Tom Brady steered Raiders away from this veteran QB

All offseason, Brady was touted as a powerful voice in Las Vegas' decision-making, from the move to Pete Carroll at head coach to the trade acquisition of Geno Smith at quarterback. Before Smith landed in silver and black, though, Brady cautioned new general manager John Spytek against pursuing a different veteran signal-caller, according to The Athletic, which reported recently the Hall of Famer was not keen on spending big bucks to sign Sam Darnold. The latter enjoyed a breakout 2024 season with the Vikings before cashing in with the Seattle Seahawks, though he finished last season on a sour note.