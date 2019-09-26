Tom Brady wanted Antonio Brown to stay and was unhappy when Patriots cut receiver, per report

The New England Patriots employed Antonio Brown for all of 11 days, but if it were up to Tom Brady, the wide receiver would still be in town catching his passes.

That's according to NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran, who documented Thursday the fallout of Brown's abrupt stint with the team earlier this month. Brady was a "bummed-out quarterback" upon learning the Patriots had released the former Pittsburgh Steelers star, per Curran, and was "not happy" about the team's decision to cut ties with Brown so early in their partnership.

It's easy to suggest Brady wanted Brown to stick around simply for the benefit of added talent at wide receiver. Just a few days of practice with the Patriots, after all, earned Brown eight targets and a touchdown throw from Brady in the duo's first -- and only -- action together this season. And in just those few practices, according to Curran, Brown was "beyond anything Brady ever worked with," making for an "almost perfect" run of throwing sessions from the 42-year-old Brady.

But Brady's interest in Brown staying -- despite allegations of sexual assault and rape made against the receiver, in addition to months of previous off-field baggage from Brown's ugly departure from the Oakland Raiders -- extended beyond the wideout's football talent. Or at least that's according to Curran, who reports that Brady thought Brown was "reachable."

"He went all-in trying to make it work," Curran wrote, "got close to Brown and tried to understand and help him."

In contrast, per the report, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was quicker to put his business -- and its spotlight -- first. If Kraft hadn't insisted on parting ways with the outspoken receiver, Curran added, Brown would probably still be suiting up for Bill Belichick and running routes for Brady.

For what it's worth, Brown's NFL career may not be over just yet, either. Days after vowing to quit the league and registering for classes at Central Michigan University, which he attended before being drafted by the Steelers, the All-Pro hinted on Thursday that the game "needs me" and expressed interest in trying to play for a fourth team in 2019.