When the New England Patriots announced on Wednesday that the team's iconic red uniforms would be making a return for the 2022 season, one former Patriots player definitely took notice and that player was Tom Brady.

Although Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots, he didn't get to wear the red uniforms all that often. As a matter of fact, the Patriots have only worn red a total of 12 times since re-introducing the look back in 1994.

The last time Brady got to wear the red uniform with the Pat Patriot helmet came back in 2012 and he definitely seemed a little jealous when the team announced that the throwbacks would be returning for the 2022 season.

Here was Brady's one-tweet reaction to the Patriots' announcement:

If you're not familiar with that clip, it's Jim Carry in "Liar, Liar" and it seems what Brady is trying to say here is that he would have liked to wear the red throwbacks at least one more time.

Brady likely has fond memories of the throwbacks due to the fact that one of the best games of his career came while wearing them. Back in 2009, Brady threw five touchdown passes in THE FIRST QUARTER to help lead the Patriots to a 59-0 win over the Titans. Brady finished the win with 380 passing yards and six touchdowns.

Let's go ahead and re-live that game, just so we can see the old throwbacks in action.

The Patriots are 9-3 all-time when wearing the red throwbacks and they'll be looking to improve upon that record in 2022. Although we know the team will be wearing the throwbacks at least once this season, the Patriots haven't announced when that will happen.

As for Brady, he was hoping to see the Buccaneers break out their Creamsicle uniforms this year, but that won't be happening. The team has already announced that the Creamsicle jerseys won't be returning until 2023, which means Brady might not ever get to wear them. The quarterback is set to be a free agent following the 2022 season, which means there's definitely a chance he won't be returning to Tampa Bay in 2023.