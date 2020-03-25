Tom Brady will earn millions if he does something no Buccaneers QB has done since 2007

Tom Brady's new contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is going to pay him at least $50 million over the next two years, but he could end up making millions more if he can do something that no Tampa quarterback has done in nearly 15 years: Lead the Bucs to the playoffs.

As we noted last week, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers that's worth up to $59 million. Of that total, $50 million is fully guaranteed, but if Brady wants to earn the other $9 million, he's actually going to have to win some playoff games, which is easier said than done, especially when you consider that the Buccaneers haven't even made the postseason since 2007.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brady will earn $500,000 in bonus money if he just leads the Buccaneers to the postseason ... he doesn't even have to win a game! That number will jump up to $750,000 if Brady wins a single playoff game. The bonus for the former Patriots quarterback will shoot up to $1.25 million bonus if he leads Tampa to the NFC title game. If the Bucs are victorious in the NFC Championship, Brady's bonus total will jump up to $1.75 million. If Brady does the impossible and leads the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win, he'll get a $2.25 million bonus.

The bonuses in Brady's contract don't stack and they max out at $2.25 million for each season, which means Brady won't get $500,000 plus $750,000 plus $1.25 million if he leads the Bucs to the NFC title game. Instead, he'd get just $1.25 million for taking the team that far.

Over the course of the two-year deal, Brady can earn a total of $4.5 million in playoff incentives, but he'll only collect that much if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in both 2020 and 2021.

Of course, Buccaneers fans will probably just be happy if Brady leads them to the playoffs in 2020 and that's because Tampa's 13-year playoff drought is currently the second-longest in the NFL, behind only the Cleveland Browns, who last made the postseason in 2002. The Buccaneers have also gone 18 years without a playoff win, which is the seventh-worst streak in the NFL (Only the Bengals, Lions, Browns, Dolphins and Raiders have gone longer).

If the Patriots would've had the same playoff bonus structure in place for Brady during his career in New England, he would have had made an extra $13.5 million for winning six Super Bowls and a total of $26 million in bonus money for his 17 playoff appearances and 30 postseason wins. Brady has won as many Super Bowls in his career as the Buccaneers have playoff wins in their entire franchise history (six).

If the Bucs do somehow manage to win two Super Bowls, that will bump Brady's pay up to $54.5 million over the course of the two-year deal. To earn the final $4.5 million, Brady has to finish in the top-five in the following categories: Passer rating, yards, touchdown passes, completion percentage and yards per attempt. Brady will get $562,500 for each category where he finishes in the top-five with a maximum bonus of $2.25 million each year.

To make the full $59 million in his deal, Brady will have to finish in the top-five in four different categories each season PLUS win two Super Bowls. Although it's unlikely that Brady will earn every dollar in his deal, you probably shouldn't bet against him.