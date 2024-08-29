Back in May 2023, it was reported that NFL legend Tom Brady was in discussions to become a limited partner of the Las Vegas Raiders. More than a year later, his purchase has yet to be approved. Why? There are several reasons.

Among those reasons are that Mark Davis apparently proposed giving Brady a "steep discount over market value," which did not go over well with other owners, according to Pro Football Talk. Another reason has to do with Brady's new gig as a broadcaster with Fox.

NFL owners would not be excited about a partial owner of an NFL franchise getting the kind of access other broadcasters have with NFL teams. That's why the league has put together a list of broadcast restrictions for Brady if his ownership bid were to be approved.

After reports that there could be restrictions, the NFL decided that restrictions would start immediately, due to his pending ownership deal with the Raiders, via AP. Brady will be able to call Raiders games, but will need to following the league constitution and bylaws prohibiting public criticism of other teams as well as officials.

ESPN reports that the league presented a slide titled: "Brady -- Broadcast Restrictions," to owners during league meetings in Minneapolis. Here are some of the rules:

Not permitted to be in another team's facility

Cannot witness practice

Cannot attend broadcast production meetings (in person or virtually)

Broadcasters receive all of this access when preparing for their matchups. It enhances the overall product of the telecast. Brady would be denied these benefits. Other staff at FOX will not have these limitations.

Additionally, Brady would be subject to other league policies that affect other owners:

Subject to fines or even suspension if he goes too far in criticizing game officials or other clubs

Subject to the league's gambling policy

Subject to the league's anti-tampering policies: Permitted only "strictly social communication with members of other clubs."

It's unknown when NFL owners will vote on Brady's bid. The next opportunity will be in October.