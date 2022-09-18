Tom Brady was held out of Buccaneers practice on Wednesday as the team gave the 45-year-old quarterback a rest day. That treatment will continue throughout the season as Brady will now have each Wednesday off to begin the week for the first time in his career, according to the NFL Network.

Since joining the Bucs in 2020, Brady has received rest days periodically, but nothing as concrete as the plan that is now put in place for the 2022 campaign. As he takes a rest day, it will be backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert who'll receive the majority of the reps in practice.

That will keep him sharp in the event that he's thrust into action over the course of the season, while also keeping Brady fresh. Brady did admit on his "Let's Go!" podcast that he was more sore than usual following Tampa Bay's win over the Cowboys in Week 1, but later told reporters that he feels good heading into Week 2.

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 CMP% 66.7 YDs 212 TD 1 INT 1 YD/Att 7.85 View Profile

"For most players, it's important," head coach Todd Bowles told reporters this week in regards to practice time. "But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

This news does come after Brady took an 11-day hiatus during training camp and a brief retirement this offseason. It is expected that this will be the seven-time Super Bowl champion's final season in the NFL and he'll be going through that possible final year with a little less wear-and-tear throughout the week.