Tom Brady's All In Challenge auction, which features first Bucs game jersey, brings in highest bid at $800K

To help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, Fanatics founder and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin started the "All In Challenge," in which athletes and celebrities are encouraged to donate once in a lifetime experiences for fans to bid on. Quarterback Tom Brady recently announced that he would be giving one lucky fan his first ever Tampa Bay Buccaneers game-worn jersey, cleats and a dinner or a workout after the game. That experience wound up getting purchased for an eye-opening price.

On Tuesday, Brady's All In Challenge auction closed, with the highest bidder forking over a whopping $800,000 for the experience.

The lucky fan will be flown out for the game (the Bucs' schedule has not been released yet) and get to hang with the six-time Super Bowl champion. Afterwards, they can either get an inside look at the TB12 method through a workout with Brady or have dinner with the future Hall of Famer. I'm sure avocado toast and avocado ice cream is on the menu.

Here's how the All In Challenge website described the experience with Brady:

"You'll get to join Tom in this historic and unprecedented experience by attending (with three friends) his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in addition to either a private dinner or a private workout with Tom himself - the choice is up to you and your friends! After every awe-inspiring moment with this modern legend, you'll get to take home his first game-used uniform and cleats to display and cherish with your other Brady memorabilia. A moment like this doesn't happen often in sports, and now you can be a piece of it and all it's glory."

The fan who won the experience will get to see up close, in a way no one else will, the start to Brady's second NFL chapter and as a bonus, see the return of Rob Gronkowski as well.

Bidding closed for many other experiences on Tuesday, and while Brady's prize brought in the most money, his on field rival and off-the-field friend came in second with a hefty donation as well.

As it was usually scripted when the two played in the NFL together, Peyton Manning came in second to Brady. Manning was offering a round golf and dinner afterwards, which sold for $525,000.

Manning is known for loving golf, so the winner of his prize will be able to pick his brain about his NFL career and his golf game. He and Brady have hit the course together many times, and will soon refuel their rivalry, while also giving back, when they take part in "The Match: Champions for Charity." It will benefit coronavirus relief efforts. The event will also includes Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

All proceeds from the All In Challenge auctions are going to charities that help provide food to those in need, including Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.