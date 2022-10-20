Tom Brady isn't afraid to show his emotions on the sideline and he definitely did that on Sunday during Tampa Bay's shocking 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With less than a minute to go in the first half, Brady ripped into his offensive line during a tirade where he used several profanities The Fox broadcast caught using multiple F-bombs as he yelled at his teammates.

Although some people don't respond so well to that kind of motivation, at least one Buccaneers player was on board with how Brady acted. Center Robert Hainsey explained this week that Brady's outburst was exactly what the offensive line needed.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that -- than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," Hainsey, via ESPN.com. "If he was just sitting over there and not get us going and not try to help us -- he wouldn't be who he is today."

The second-year player also added that most Buccaneers players love to see Brady like that because it's just Brady being Brady.

"I love that from him. I know we all love that from him," Hainsey said. "It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."

Although Hainsey approved of Brady's message, not every offensive linemen loves being yelled at. During this week's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce explained that quarterbacks shouldn't act like that.

"Did you see the clip? He was yelling at them boys," Jason said. "Listen, he's Tom Brady, I can't say nothing. If Tom yells at me, I'm probably not gonna say nothing, neither, but playing o-line is hard. If there's one thing I do not like, it is quarterbacks getting into offensive linemen: 'Like bro, I am f---ing doing the best I can, brother. Get the f--- out of my face. I will put you in that trash can over there if you don't shut the f--- up. The last thing I want is a f----- that can't get hit or it's called roughing the passer to come up to me and tell me how to wrestle someone on ever play.

However, Kelce did add that he would give Brady a pass for being a seven-time Super Bowl winner.

"It's Tom Brady, I get it. I'm not saying shit to Tom Brady," Kelce said. "He has a lot of Super Bowls. He's earned the right to yell at his O-line."

For his part, Brady admitted it wasn't his best day.

"I do think that it's a bad day when there are more F-bombs than touchdowns," Brady said on his Let's Go podcast. "They used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments. But now, it's kind of for the world to see. That's just the way it is."

Brady then said that his teammates know him well enough to not take anything he says personally.

"I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates," Brady said. "They know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate them and to try to raise them to another level."

The Buccaneers have lost three of their past four games and if they don't get things turned aroung soon, there could be a few more outbursts in Brady's future.