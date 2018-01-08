Tom Brady's first post on social media since Patriots 'tension' story: 'I am the storm'

The last week has been a weird one for the New England Patriots. The Pats clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, securing home-field advantage at cozy Gillette Stadium, setting up another deep playoff run. And then an ESPN report from Seth Wickersham detailed "tensions" between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft, setting the world on fire and causing lots of questions to be asked about the Patriots.

The Patriots triumvirate lashed back at the report and, even amid questions about his diet and his trainer, Brady may be lashing back individually on social media.

Old TB12 is not scared to get creative and fun with his Instagram and Facebook posts. He was neither on Monday morning, the first day for the Patriots in preparation of their playoff matchup against the Titans.

Brady sounded angry in an Instagram post that featured a quote from "Unknown":

"Fate whispers to the warrior, 'You cannot withstand the storm.' The warrior whispers back, 'I am the storm.'"

The post also featured a photo of Brady in action, under the lights of Gillette Stadium, playing against the Falcons earlier this year.

The quote immediately brought to mind, as noted by the guys on The Dan Patrick Show, a legendary Walter White quote from Bryan Cranston in "Breaking Bad," when (spoiler?) Walter reveals to his wife Skyler that he isn't the poor teacher with cancer.

"I am not in danger, Skyler. I AM the danger," Walt says. "I am the one who knocks."

Man, there are a 100 great scenes from Cranston in that show and this is one of the best. Imagine having never watched this show. What are you doing with your life?

Oh wait, sorry, this is an NFL story. But there are kind of some similarities at least in terms of Brady always coming across as the good dude who has now been crossed and will strike down with some SERIOUS VENGEANCE.

OK there's no similarities, really. It's just Brady quoting some unknown dude who sounds a lot like Walt White. Still, beware Titans, because there is potential vengeance coming.

Tom Brady is the one who knocks and a storm is knocking.