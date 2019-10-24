Tom Brady's former teammate sees a scenario where star QB isn't with Patriots in 2020

Tom Brady's possible retirement after the season has become the most anticipated possible retirement of a star athlete since Michael Jordan's final championship run with the Bulls 21 years ago.

This week, ESPN's Adam Schefter openly speculated whether or not this will be Brady's final season in New England, pointing out that Brady has put his home in Boston up for sale this summer at around the same time that he signed a new deal that voids after the 2019 season. Brady, when asked about his uncertain future during his weekly radio spot on WEEI, said that he is taking things on a day-by-day basis while not denying that this could be his final season in the NFL or with the Patriots' organization.

Willie McGinest, an NFL Network analyst and Brady's teammate on New England's first string of Super Bowl championship teams the early 2000s, was recently asked to weigh in on Brady's future.

"I haven't heard anything about him leaving," said McGinest, Brady's teammate for six seasons. "I know when you talk with Tom, it's all about the here and now and what he's doing this year. He is not under contract. It seems like we've heard this before, we've sat down, during an interview, [and] he's mentioned that anything is possible. 'I could be here. I could not be here.' That's the way of the league.

"At some point, if they don't think he's good enough as a player, he possibly can move on and prove it somewhere else. But Tom is not sitting around saying, 'I'm ready to leave New England.' He's in a great situation. Ownership loves him. His relationship with [Bill] Belichick is great. His teammates love him, and he's winning football games."

Is it really plausible to think that a possible breakup would have anything to do with Brady's on-field performance? While he's 42 years old, Brady is enjoying a solid season, completing nearly 66 percent of his passes with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while helping lead the Patriots to a 7-0 start.

"Remember, he's in his 20th season," McGinest said. "A lot of times, coaches and staffs like to think for the future. But as far as what's going on now, he's just answering the questions honestly. There is a situation where he probably couldn't be in New England if they couldn't agree on a deal. That doesn't mean he's not gonna retire and not play football anymore because he still wants to play football."

Based on Brady's current play and New England's current quarterback situation, it seems that the Patriots would certainly want to keep Brady in the fold if he wants to return to Foxborough next season. Another thing to consider is whether or not Brady and/or Belichick have any desire to prove that they can win without the other.

McGinest believes that Brady is being sincere when he says that is solely focused on the task at hand, which is helping the Patriots become the first franchise in NFL history to win seven Super Bowl titles.

"I don't even think Tom has a plan in place," McGinest said. "His plan right now is to win this year and to be the best teammate he can be and be the best he can be as New England's quarterback for this season."

In his 2018 biography about Belichick, ESPN's Ian O'Connor wrote Belichick -- according to people who are close to the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach -- has openly thought about whether or not he will have an opportunity to coach the Patriots without Brady under center. It's uncertain whether or not Brady has had those same thoughts.

One thing we do know is that, for the time being, Brady, Belichick and the rest of the Patriots are focused on winning, something that they have been doing at a record pace since the 2001 season.