At this point, Father Time has to be absolutely furious with Tom Brady. It's all the former can do to try and get a handle on the latter, seeing the 43-year-old continuously defy the laws of time and space en route to hoisting his seventh Lombardi trophy (guaranteeing it beforehand) and winning his fifth Super Bowl MVP honor this past season. It took Brady just one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deliver the franchise's first championship since the 2002 season, and general manager Jason Licht isn't quite ready to consider parting ways in the near future -- having now had a taste of what it feels like to have the greatest QB to ever play the game on his roster.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs in 2020 and, thus, is secured through the 2021 season. The 14-time Pro Bowler will hit free agency at the age of tender age of 45, at which point retirement becomes the looming question, but Licht will potentially have none of that, if he can help it.

He's already considering offering Brady an extension that extends into his late 40s.

"It's a possibility," Licht said recently in a Q&A with The Rich Eisen Show. "He certainly didn't look like he slowed down any this year. So, that's a possibility. We'll have to see how that goes."

It's usually unfathomable to consider an NFL player still suiting up as he approaches the age of 50, let alone one still playing at a high level, but those are two things Brady might soon own. Having already shattered a slew of records in his illustrious Hall of Fame career, his competitive fires have not waned one bit and it's possible he's eyeing an even more incomprehensible mark: to own 10 Super Bowl rings. His current tally of seven is already more than any other franchise in the league, but he's never let go of the sting of the three Super Bowls he lost, and narrowly, that could already have him with 10 Lombardi trophies.

Licht obviously wouldn't mind that chase happening in Tampa.

"I talk to Tom often," he said. "Probably keep that under wraps, right now. It appears that he really had a good time this year -- winning the Super Bowl. [He] likes our organization, likes our coaches, likes our head coach and ownership. And we certainly love him. Usually when you have those things going for each other, it's a match made in happen.

"So we'd like to keep this going."