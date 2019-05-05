Tom Brady's long shot Kentucky Derby bet finishes second after controversial ending

Tom Brady didn't win his Kentucky Derby bet, but he came close.

During a pre-race interview with NBC correspondent Von Miller, Brady revealed who he was going to bet on in the race. Apparently, the Patriots quarterback loves a good long shot, because he decided to put his money on Code of Honor, who had odds of 14-1 at the time of Brady's bet.

The crazy bet almost paid off as Code of Honor ended up finishing in second following a controversial finish at Churchill Downs. Code of Honor actually crossed the finish line in third, but he moved up a place after the original winner, Maximum Security, was disqualified after it was ruled that he had bumped another horse.

Brady might not have won his bet, but he seemed to have some serious fun at the derby on Saturday with dozens of other NFL players.

If there was ever any tension between Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo during their final year together in New England, it's clearly in the past. Not only is Garoppolo at the Kentucky Derby, but he's been hanging out with Brady, and we know that because the 41-year-old quarterback shared a picture of his derby crew on Saturday.

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

If Wikipedia ever decides to create a page to list all of Brady's backup quarterbacks during his career, they should probably just go ahead and use that photo. Besides Garoppolo, the picture also includes Jacoby Brissett, Matt Cassel and Kliff Kingsbury, who all served as Brady's backup at one point in their careers.

Speaking of Kingsbury, he's not the only NFL coach in that photo. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is in the very back, behind Brissett.

Since the Kentucky Derby is basically the Super Bowl of the horse racing world, it's almost fitting that both Super Bowl coaches are at Churchill Downs for the race. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is at the derby with his long time girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

As for Rams coach Sean McVay, he snuck away from his girlfriend (Veronika Khomyn) to take a picture with Rams general manager Les Snead.

Hanging in Louisville... but still talking football! pic.twitter.com/R3WPvDIU31 — Kara H Snead... aka TELL YOUR HUSBAND (@KaraHenderson) May 3, 2019

If you're scoring at home, that means that four out of the NFL's 32 head coaches are at the derby.

As for quarterbacks, Brady wasn't the only one to roll into town with a huge posse. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also showed up to Churchill Downs with a big group.

Aaron Rodgers and his Derby crew on the red carpet. #LEX18AtTheDerby pic.twitter.com/BiJIsWFvVL — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) May 4, 2019

Things were a little bit more calm for Baker Mayfield, who walked the red carpet at Churchill Downs with his fiancee, Emily Wilkinson.

For all my Browns fans and Oklahoma friends, Baker Mayfield and his fiancée pose on the red carpet at the derby @LEX18News #Lex18AtTheDerby #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/wC2COovbDS — Kylen Mills LEX 18 (@KylenMills) May 4, 2019

Of course, Mayfield didn't spend all his time in Louisville hanging out with his fiancee.

The Browns quarterback got a chance to hang out with Brady and several other players on Friday at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, a charity event that's in its 31st year.

Tom Brady brought his old crew (Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Jacoby Brissett) the Barnstable Brown Gala & Kentucky Derby, plus some new crew members (Baker Mayfield and Kliff Kingsbury among them).



Who else do you spot? pic.twitter.com/PHrkFFNF17 — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) May 4, 2019

If you get on the guest list for that thing, there's a 198 percent chance you'll meet someone famous.

Brady skipped the Kentucky Derby last year, but the Bros Trip is back on. Brady, Edelman, Amendola, Garoppolo, Hoyer, Cassel, and Brissett all expected to attend. Von Miller, Aaron Rodgers, Mike Vrabel, Sean McVay, Klingon Kingsbury, and other NFLers, too pic.twitter.com/pJ4Vt6ShUy — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 29, 2019

Finally, here's the best NFL-related picture from the derby so far, and we've decided it's the best because it's the only one that features players who have combined to win a total of six Super Bowl MVP awards. For more on the controversial finish at the derby, be sure to click here.