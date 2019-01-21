Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearances with Patriots: Wins, losses, record, rings, MVPs
A rundown of every single Super Bowl trip that Brady has made for the Patriots dynasty
"The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl."
It's an evergreen statement if you're talking about the 2000s-2010s. And it applies yet again, now that the 2018 conference championships have been decided and we have our Super Bowl LIII matchup: Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots are absolutely no strangers to controversy, and you'd have no trouble finding plenty of fans who still hold their past scandals (see: Spygate, Deflategate, Whatever-else-you-can-think-of-gate) against them. But there's also no denying that quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have set a new -- and ridiculous -- standard when it comes to consistently clutch performances. At age 41, in fact, Brady himself has now secured more Super Bowl appearances than every single team in the NFL outside of his own Patriots.
So if it seems like the Patriots are always in the Super Bowl with Brady and Belichick, well, who are we kidding? It's because they are always in the Super Bowl! Love them or hate them, you have to respect them. And just in case you've forgotten all the times Brady and company have hoisted -- or at least attempted to hoist -- the Lombardi Trophy in the last two decades, we've got a rundown right here for you. Brady was named MVP it all but one of those (Deion Branch after the 2004 season). It can be easy to lose track when there are so many title-game trips to keep track of, you know, so keep this list handy as the Brady Bunch goes for ring No. 6 against the Rams:
|Season
|Opponent
|Result
2001
St. Louis Rams
W, 20-17 (Brady MVP)
2003
W, 32-29 (Brady MVP)
2004
W, 24-21
2007
L, 17-14
2011
New York Giants
L, 21-17
2014
W, 28-24 (Brady MVP)
2016
W, 34-28, OT (Brady MVP)
2017
Philadelphia Eagles
L, 41-33
2018
Los Angeles Rams
TBD
All in all, what's the takeaway? Well, if it's not that Brady and Belichick are this generation's greatest dynasty, then what is it? It's obvious that NFC East opponents, including those pesky, underdog Nick Foles-led Eagles of 2017, have never been the Patriots' most favorable opponents on Super Sunday. But other than that, New England has reigned supreme over just about all of the NFL.
Here are Brady and Belichick's numbers once more, just for impact's sake:
Total Super Bowl appearances: 9
Super Bowl record: 5-3
If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.
