Tom Brady's Super Bowl history: Win-loss record, rings, Super Bowl MVPs for quarterback of Patriots dynasty

The New England Patriots are one of the teams involved in Super Bowl LIII to the surprise of no one (despite what their quarterback would have you believe). From 2002 to 2019, you can flip a coin in any random year and the chance of it landing heads is the same as the chance the Pats were in the Super Bowl. The Pats have made it nine of the last 18 seasons, and now they're back and facing the Los Angeles Rams.

There has been no lack of controversy for the Patriots, and you'd have no trouble finding plenty of fans who still hold their past scandals (see: Spygate, Deflategate, Whatever-else-you-can-think-of-gate) against them. But there's also no denying that head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady have set a new -- and ridiculous -- standard when it comes to consistently clutch performances. At age 41, in fact, Brady himself has now secured more Super Bowl appearances than every single team in the NFL outside of his own Patriots.

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowl appearances than every team in the NFL (except for the Patriots). pic.twitter.com/zmY3adf8nm — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 21, 2019

So if it seems like the Patriots are always in the Super Bowl with Brady and Belichick, well, who are we kidding? It's because they are always in the Super Bowl! Love them or hate them, you have to respect them. And just in case you've forgotten all the times Brady and company have hoisted -- or at least attempted to hoist -- the Lombardi Trophy in the last two decades, we've got a rundown right here for you. Brady was named MVP it all but one of those (Deion Branch after the 2004 season). It can be easy to lose track when there are so many title-game trips to keep track of, you know, so keep this list handy as the Brady Bunch goes for ring No. 6 against the Rams:

All in all, what's the takeaway? Well, if it's not that Brady and Belichick are this generation's greatest dynasty, then what is it? It's obvious that NFC East opponents, including those pesky, underdog Nick Foles-led Eagles of 2017, have never been the Patriots' most favorable opponents on Super Sunday. But other than that, New England has reigned supreme over just about all of the NFL.

Here are Brady and Belichick's numbers once more, just for impact's sake:

Total Super Bowl appearances: 9

Super Bowl record: 5-3

