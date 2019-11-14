Tom Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero claims Patriots QB will aim to play until he's '46 or 47'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has defied age and is still among the best at his position in the league at 42-years-old. The defending Super Bowl champ is currently helping lead his team to an AFC best 8-1 record. Once again, the six-time Super Bowl champion has, barring any disaster in New England, punched his ticket to the playoffs and likely a first-round bye.

Predicting when Brady will finally fall off the cliff and retire has been the talk of the league since way back when he only had four rings. The man who swears by avocado toast, drinks tons of water, avoids tomatoes and preaches the TB12 method has continued to surprise the doubters and keep New England in dynasty talks with his longevity.

The goal was always to play until 45-years-old for Brady, but now it seems like he wants to spend a little more time on the field.

His trainer Alex Guerrero, who has famously been by Brady's side for years, went on the Greg Hill Show on WEEI and revealed that No. 12 thinks he can play even longer than he first thought.

Via WEEI.com:

"Every year, (Tom Brady) just adds another year. He goes in and he's like, 'Guys, I feel so good still. I think I am going to go till 45.' I am like, 'OK.' Now he's like, 'Alex, I think I can go like 46 or 47.'"

In the past Brady has said, "When I suck, I'll retire." Well, even with the Patriots losing some key offensive weapons and the team's narrative being lead by the defense, his numbers prove he definitely does not suck quite yet.

Sorry to the rest of the NFL, specifically the AFC East, but it seems you will have to face a Brady-led team on the road to the Super Bowl a few more years than you may have originally thought.

Guerrero said it comes down to commitment and believes 45 is a "very realistic goal."

George Blanda was a kicker and quarterback in the league who retired at 48-years-old with the Oakland Raiders. Steve DeBerg holds the record as the oldest quarterback to ever play in a game at the position, at 44-years-old. Brady playing until 45 would give him yet another record.

"How many more years do you think Tom's got," is something New Englanders often say with a strong Boston and a wavering, nervous, voice knowing one day, this reign may come to an end when he decides he's done. There is another question mark looming when it comes to the 42-year-old, however.

Brady is a free agent for the first time in his career after this season, and Guerrero would not comment on whether the QB would be at training camp come next offseason.