Tom Coughlin addresses Jaguars struggles, deflects question about his future: 'There are five games to go'

The 2019 season hasn't gone how the Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped. And that's putting it mildly.

After winning the AFC South and knocking on the door of Super Bowl LII with an AFC Championship appearance during the 2017 season, Jacksonville has since stumbled. A 5-11 campaign in 2018 found the Jaguars in last place in the division, and they are there once again this year.

The Jags hit a low in Week 12 after the Titans hung 42 points in a game that saw Tennessee notch 219 yards and four touchdowns on the ground on a 6.6 yards per carry clip. It was after that loss, which dropped them to 4-7, that vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin made the rare move of speaking to reporters on Wednesday and candidly said this effort hasn't been good enough.

"We know as an organization that we've put ourselves in a hole this season and specifically, not performed as we had planned in the second half of the last three divisional games," Coughlin said. "I offer no excuses."

The reason this season is particularly damming for Jacksonville as opposed to the last place finish in 2018 is that the organization went out and improved the quarterback spot by replacing Blake Bortles with Nick Foles. The former Eagles signal caller, who inked a four-year, $88 million deal this offseason, suffered a broken left clavicle in the opener and missed the next eight games. In his return, Foles' Jaguars have gone 0-2, with both losses coming against division rivals.

"We would like to win," Coughlin said when asked what he needs to see out of Foles. "That's why we play."

Of course, the other low moment of the season for Jacksonville came when they were essentially forced to trade away star cornerback Jalen Ramsey after a falling out between him and the front office. Moving on from what was looked to be a cornerstone of a potential Super Bowl team just a few years ago is no small thing.

"I'm not going to speak about Jalen," Coughlin said when asked what he did to try to repair the relationship with Ramsey. "He's no longer a part of my team. He's a member of another team."

When asked about his future and the possibility of returning in 2020, Coughlin said, "There are five games to go."

He had a similar sentiment for head coach Doug Marrone.

"Well, as I keep saying, we have five games to go and then there will certainly be an evaluation of every one of us. Of everybody," he said.

At 4-7 on the year and with five games remaining, it appears that Coughlin is suggesting that if the Jaguars are not able to win out to finish above .500, there could be a purge from the top down.