Tom Coughlin addresses Jaguars struggles, deflects question about his future: 'There are five games to go'
The Jaguars did not expect a season like this
The 2019 season hasn't gone how the Jacksonville Jaguars had hoped. And that's putting it mildly.
After winning the AFC South and knocking on the door of Super Bowl LII with an AFC Championship appearance during the 2017 season, Jacksonville has since stumbled. A 5-11 campaign in 2018 found the Jaguars in last place in the division, and they are there once again this year.
The Jags hit a low in Week 12 after the Titans hung 42 points in a game that saw Tennessee notch 219 yards and four touchdowns on the ground on a 6.6 yards per carry clip. It was after that loss, which dropped them to 4-7, that vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin made the rare move of speaking to reporters on Wednesday and candidly said this effort hasn't been good enough.
"We know as an organization that we've put ourselves in a hole this season and specifically, not performed as we had planned in the second half of the last three divisional games," Coughlin said. "I offer no excuses."
The reason this season is particularly damming for Jacksonville as opposed to the last place finish in 2018 is that the organization went out and improved the quarterback spot by replacing Blake Bortles with Nick Foles. The former Eagles signal caller, who inked a four-year, $88 million deal this offseason, suffered a broken left clavicle in the opener and missed the next eight games. In his return, Foles' Jaguars have gone 0-2, with both losses coming against division rivals.
"We would like to win," Coughlin said when asked what he needs to see out of Foles. "That's why we play."
Of course, the other low moment of the season for Jacksonville came when they were essentially forced to trade away star cornerback Jalen Ramsey after a falling out between him and the front office. Moving on from what was looked to be a cornerstone of a potential Super Bowl team just a few years ago is no small thing.
"I'm not going to speak about Jalen," Coughlin said when asked what he did to try to repair the relationship with Ramsey. "He's no longer a part of my team. He's a member of another team."
When asked about his future and the possibility of returning in 2020, Coughlin said, "There are five games to go."
He had a similar sentiment for head coach Doug Marrone.
"Well, as I keep saying, we have five games to go and then there will certainly be an evaluation of every one of us. Of everybody," he said.
At 4-7 on the year and with five games remaining, it appears that Coughlin is suggesting that if the Jaguars are not able to win out to finish above .500, there could be a purge from the top down.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 injuries: Driskel questionable
News and notes from every team's injury report entering Week 13
-
Arena Football League files bankruptcy
The Arena Football League is no more
-
McVay: Ravens are hard to prepare for
Good luck to any team trying to stop the Ravens this year
-
Agent's Take: 6 who've hurt their wallet
From Jameis Winston to Nelson Agholor, these players have likely hurt their chances of hitting...
-
Cowboys donate shirt proceeds
Elliott also pledged some of his own money to the cause
-
Insider Notes: Thanksgiving seats hot
Another poor performance on Turkey Day could seal the fate of Matt Patricia, Jason Garrett...
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game