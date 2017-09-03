Tom Coughlin says Jaguars don't want Colin Kaepernick, refuses to explain why

It sounds like there's a zero percent chance that Colin Kaepernick is going to end up in Jacksonville, at least while Tom Coughlin is in charge.

The Jaguars executive vice president of football operations was asked on Saturday if he ever thought about signing Kaepernick after watching Blake Bortles and Chad Henne struggle throughout the preseason.

"No, I didn't," Coughlin said, via Jacksonville.com. "We did the study, the research, and we weren't interested."

Coughlin was then asked to elaborate on why the Jaguars weren't interested in Kaepernick, and let's just say, he didn't feel like elaboraating.

"I'm not explaining it," Coughlin said.

OK, then. Coughlin must have done some weird research if it led to the conclusion that Kaepernick might not be an upgrade over Bortles or Henne.

The Jaguars had actually been mentioned as a possible destination for Kaepernick in late August after team owner Shad Khan said that he'd "absolutely" be interested in signing the quarterback. However, Khan did make it clear the he would only be on board with adding Kaepernick if his football people recommended it, and based on Coughlin's comments, it doesn't sound like that's a recommendation that will be coming anytime soon.

Kaepernick would have actually made some sense playing for a Jaguars team that's built to run the ball. During San Francisco's Super Bowl season in 2012, Kaepernick was the quarterback for a 49ers offense that finished fifth in the league in total rushing yards.

However, Coughlin definitely doesn't see things the same way. Instead, he seems to be content going into the season with a starting quarterback in Bortles, who has a career record of 11-34 during his three NFL seasons.

Bortles was actually so bad during the preseason that Jaguars coach Doug Marrone took his starting job away and reopened the quarterback competition between Bortles and Henne. Unfortunately for Henne, he wasn't able to do enough to earn the starting job, which means Bortles will be the Jaguars' starting quarterback this season.

Anyway, Coughlin's comments about Kaepernick probably means the guy below is going to have to check and see if he can still get a refund on his jersey.