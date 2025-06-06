Tom Rafferty, an anchor of the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line during the late 1970s and 1980s and a member of the franchise's Super Bowl XII-winning team, died Thursday after suffering a stroke. Rafferty, who had been hosptalized since early May according to his daughter, was 70.

A first-team All-American at Penn State and a member of the Nittany Lions' undefeated 1973 team, Rafferty was chosen by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 1976 NFL Draft, serving as a backup in his rookie season before being named the starting right guard in 1977. The 1977 season would end with Rafferty winning his first and only Super Bowl with the Cowboys, serving as the right guard and long snapper on Dallas' Super Bowl XII-winning squad. He would also start in Super Bowl XIII, a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rafferty became one of the best offensive linemen the Cowboys had in large part thanks to his durability and versatility alike. After Robert Shaw suffered a career-ending knee injury, Rafferty moved to center in 1981 and excelled at the position, helping the Cowboys reach two NFC Championship games after that point. During that period, Rafferty had one of his biggest moments when he and Herb Scott cleared a path for Tony Dorsett's 99-yard touchdown run in a Monday Night game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Following his retirement after the 1989 season, Rafferty had played in 221 total games for the Cowboys including 167 in a row, which at the time was the franchise record. His resume also included eighteen postseason games, two of which were Super Bowls.

Following his pro football career, Rafferty settled in the Dallas area and worked in sports equipment sales. In 2008, Rafferty was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a neurological disorder involving inflammation of the spinal cord. Despite remaining in the hospital for 48 days, Rafferty refused a wheelchair until he could learn how to walk again.

Rafferty is survived by his wife, their two children and two grandchildren. Memorial services are pending.