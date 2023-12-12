Do the New York Giants really have something at quarterback with Tommy DeVito? Is he actually good? Every NFL-watching Italian-American, especially those native to or residing in the New York-New Jersey metro area is wondering. And they probably have their guess.

As someone with plenty of Italian heritage, I'm going to work as hard as the DeVitos did slinging chicken cutlets at the tailgate before the Giants' win over the Packers on "Monday Night Football" to remove said bias and answer just how good he's been, especially after helping New York win three straight games.

Before I begin, we must keep in mind this awesome DeVito story isn't some made-for-TV ratings miracle story devised by a mafia boss or "Sopranos" director David Henry Chase. Well, the fact that DeVito went undrafted in 2022 makes it somewhat of a Cinderella story. But there's this -- in 2017, DeVito was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 8 pro-style quarterback recruit in the country. Ahead of the likes of Kenny Pickett and Mac Jones.

He's had the goods talent-wise for a long time now. And in his long, now incredibly famous audition, DeVito's physical capabilities have started to shine. Let's get to it.

Scouting perspective

I'll begin with five plays that demonstrate DeVito has key attributes or traits that are required to be an effective quarterback in today's NFL. In my weekly young quarterback grades piece, I vividly remember this first, seemingly nondescript play and it jumped out to me.

Against the Raiders in Week 9, DeVito connected on this deeper out-breaking route with a receiver, and notice the velocity on the football. Rocket.

Didn't necessarily need to be a fastball due to a closing window. But that was a throw made with above-average arm strength.

Being able to generate that type of power on a throw makes everything much easier for a quarterback. He doesn't have to anticipate as much, defenders can't close on the football as quickly.

Arm strength absolutely matters, especially with the relatively high rate of zone defenses play today.

Beyond ripping it -- the ability to read the entire field is vital for obvious reasons. If a defense only has to defend one side of the field, it makes that unit's job twice as easy.

Now, like the first play, this one against the Cowboys wasn't highlight-reel worthy. But, critically, it demonstrated the mental capacity DeVito has to start looking left, then, in rhythm, flip to his right and make a well-timed and accurate throw on the other side of the field.

Textbook execution there from DeVito. Another box checked.

Touch and throw-layering skills are also imperative in the NFL. Not every toss is going to be a bucket throw down the field or a deep out that requires the MPHs to be cranked.

On this touchdown against the Commanders in Week 11, DeVito stood calmly in the pocket and lofted a gorgeous ball to Saquon Barkley, up and over the trailing defender that arrived before the deep safety could intercept the pass or jar it loose.

Over time, that throw can be repped into a quarterback's repertoire. DeVito not only was unafraid to release that football, he did it very early in his NFL career. That indicates he came into that league with the ability to make layered throws like that one.

Of course, athleticism has been all the rage at the quarterback spot for a good five-plus seasons at this point. Improvisation. Ad-libbing. Creativity. Splash plays outside of structure. However you want to classify it, those type of mobility-driven plays have become key components to how quarterbacks can beat super complex, fast, modern-day NFL defenses.

This scramble against the Commanders provides a glimpse of DeVito's smooth athletic gifts. Headed to his left, slammed on the breaks, accelerated upfield with the would-be tackler whiffing at air behind him. It also indicates DeVito possesses natural playmaking skills, most of which cannot be taught.

It also indicates DeVito possesses naturally playmaking skill, most of which cannot be taught. At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, DeVito has fine albeit unspectacular size, but did run a 4.59 at the Illinois Pro Day with an above-average 33-inch vertical and 114-inch broad jump. He's a good athlete by today's quarterback athleticism standards.

Lastly, can he make plays with his arm, while on the run? Or is it a scramble or nothing else when protection breaks down or everyone's covered?

In the Week 14 win over the Packers, DeVito answered that question on the pinpoint touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins. Rolled right, kept his eyes upfield -- another "playmaker" instinct -- and placed the ball exquisitely into a position where only his receiver could make a play on it.

Analytics perspective

DeVito has an adjusted completion percentage of 78.4% on his 126 dropbacks as a professional to date. That's seventh best among qualifiers. And it's not as if that high rate is a byproduct of only short passes. DeVito's average depth of target (aDOT) is 7.4 yards. Now that figure alone indicates DeVito's mostly made quick, underneath throws, but it's not unprecedentedly low. In fact, it's a higher aDOT than Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, and Daniel Jones and Joe Burrow before their respective injuries.

DeVito's right at about even in the big-time throw rate (3.0%) to turnover-worthy play rate (2.8%) ratio, to me a telling indicator of how much a quarterback is doing to help the aerial attack individually and how much he's hurting the offense. His BTT% ranks 29th among 40 qualifying passers and his TWP% is the 19th lowest.

He's struggled under pressure -- what rookie doesn't? -- with a minuscule 4.2 yards-per-attempt average there, which ranks only above Tyson Bagent, Jones (ironic) and Bryce Young currently. However, the analytics community has proven that clean-pocket play is more predictive for quarterbacks, and DeVito's 7.6 yards-per-attempt average without pressure is the 13th best in football. He's also one of 13 quarterbacks with an adjusted completion rate of 80% or better when "kept clean" in the pocket.

Need to add, too -- DeVito has forced five missed tackles on 11 rushing attempts to date. And four of those 11 carries have gone for 10-plus yards. All that ... impressive.

So, is he actually good?

DeVito hasn't been perfect. He's missed some throws. He's taken an egregious amount of sacks -- 18.2% sack rate is astronomically high).

But when I scout, I like to see if a player can do something, many things actually, that are important to succeeding at his respective position. And DeVito has shown his game features plenty of the elements we see in quality quarterbacks around the league today.

I can't definitely label a quarterback good or not three starts into his NFL career, but DeVito has absolutely flashed enough to warrant more starting time, and there's been more good than bad, which doesn't happen often with a rookie quarterback.