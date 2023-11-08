The New York Giants have a new quarterback on the active roster, following Daniel Jones' unfortunate season-ending injury, as they have signed Matt Barkley from the practice squad. Giants head coach Brian Daboll announced Wednesday that Tommy DeVito will start Sunday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, while Barkley will serve as the backup.

DeVito has been New York's third-string quarterback this season, and he's completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions to go along with 29 rushing yards in two total games played. Undrafted out of Illinois this offseason, DeVito will be the 10th different rookie starting quarterback this season. That breaks an NFL single-season record set in 2019, per CBS Sports Research. The Giants and Minnesota Vikings will both use a different starting quarterback for a third straight game. Prior to this week, the last team to start a different quarterback in three straight games was the 2015 Houston Texans.

As for Barkley, the 33-year-old was signed to the Giants practice squad late last month. He last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 out of USC, Barkley has suited up and played for the Eagles, Chicago Bears and Bills over 10 years.

The Giants are currently 16.5-point underdogs at BetMGM. If that number stands, it will be the largest point spread of the NFL season thus far.