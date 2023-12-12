New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has become one of the storylines of the 2023 NFL season. Undrafted out of Illinois, the 25-year-old New Jersey kid has gone from practice squad quarterback, to the star of the Giants franchise.

The DeVito hype reached a new level on Monday night, as he won his third straight start in thrilling fashion with a 24-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Down one point with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, DeVito led an eight-play, 57-yard drive to set up a game-winning Randy Bullock 37-yard field goal.

Now that DeVito has gone 3-1 as the starter and has clearly sparked this team and franchise as a whole, the question has to be asked: What does the future hold for DeVito? Is he simply a flash in the pan, or could he be the starter for the Giants long term? His agent, Sean Stellato, believes DeVito can win this job over Daniel Jones.

"Yeah, my dream is for him to be the starting quarterback, and get a long-term deal with the New York Giants," Stellato said on "Up & Adams." "I have no doubt he can win this job. He's won the locker room. The coaches are believing...

"Just in terms of that aura and that passion and that blue-collar underdog approach. He relates to that fan base. So I think he can win that job, I have no doubt about it. I mean, Daniel Jones is a hell of a quarterback too. So, gotta just continue to take it one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time. But I know he's ready for any challenge that's gonna come his way. He's prepared his entire life. Don't forget, this is the kid that went up against Tua (Tagovailoa) and Trevor Lawrence at the open out in Oregon and was the MVP of that camp."

DeVito completed 17 of 21 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown Monday night vs. the Packers, and also added 71 rushing yards on 10 carries. He became the first undrafted rookie quarterback in NFL history to win three straight starts without an interception, the first undrafted rookie quarterback in NFL history to register a 100+ passer rating in three straight starts and rushed for the most yards by an undrafted rookie quarterback in a game since 1970.

In all, DeVito is 3-1 as the starter, and has completed 65.9% of his passes for 855 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions in six total games played. Up next for the Giants are the New Orleans Saints in Louisiana on Sunday.