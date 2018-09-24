Tommy McDonald, Hall of Fame wide receiver and Eagles legend, dies at 84

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the passing of Tommy McDonald, one of their biggest contributors from their 1960 NFL championship team. McDonald, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1998, died Monday morning at age 84.

A legend of Eagles history, the 5-foot-9 receiver entered the NFL in 1957 as a third-round draft pick from Oklahoma, where he was a Heisman candidate as a running back. Over seven seasons in Philadelphia, McDonald totaled 66 touchdown catches, twice led the NFL in receiving yards, topping 1,000 yards in both 1961 and 1962, earned five Pro Bowl appearances and helped the Eagles defeat Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers in the 1960 NFL Championship.

His 13 receiving touchdowns in both the 1960 and 1961 seasons still rank as the best single-year marks in Eagles history, and according to the team, McDonald still holds the club record for most receiving yards in a single game, with 237 in 1961.

"Tommy McDonald played the game with a passion and energy that was second to none," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. "He will be remembered as one of the most exciting players ever to play his position, but what really separated him and made him so unique was the infectious personality and charisma that he brought to his everyday life ... He was a champion, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the most genuine individuals I have ever met."

Traded in 1964, McDonald spent the final five years of his career between the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns before retiring after the 1968 NFL Championship, in which he played vs. the Baltimore Colts. Inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1988 and named to Philadelphia's 75th anniversary team, McDonald finished his career with 495 catches for 8,410 receiving yards and 84 touchdowns.