Tony Dungy is latest to wonder why Bears won't play rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky

Mike Glennon has started 22 games in his five years in the NFL, four coming this season with the Bears. Ask just about anybody outside of coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace, and Glennon would never see the field again. Partly because he's been among the league's worst quarterbacks -- he ranked 28th through three games, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and he'll likely drop after a two-interception, two-fumble effort in Thursday night's shellacking by the Packers -- and partly because the team drafted Mitchell Trubisky second-overall this spring.

This was a microcosm of Glennon's evening:

One of the strangest fumbles you'll ever see...pic.twitter.com/pZNfgmyybW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 29, 2017

The fact that Trubisky has yet to see the field continues to confound critics and anger fans.

"What I saw in training camp, and what I saw in the preseason games, I don't understand why Trubisky is not playing now," NBC NFL analyst and Hall of Fame former coach Tony Dungy told PFT Live.

"You won three games last year. You mortgaged the future to take this guy. Put him in and let him get the experience. Now, if he struggles and you've got to go to Mike Glennon to bail him out, that's fine. But he didn't look like he was struggling, to me, in training camp."

Through the first four games, Fox resisted calls for Trubisky to play, even as rookies Deshaun Watson and DeShone Kizer have shown glimpses of promise under center for the Texans and Browns. But after Glennon's latest effort, Fox sounds open to something -- anything -- else.

"We need to make a lot of changes," Fox said Thursday night, after the Bears lost for the third time in four games. "We will evaluate everything, and we've got a lot of work to do before we line up against Minnesota on [Oct. 9]. We are going to look at everything."

So maybe we'll see Trubisky when the Bears play in 11 days?

"Again, Mitch is a young player, four regular-season games into his rookie season in his NFL career," Fox explained. "Like I said, we have a big gap here [between Trubisky's and Glennon's experience]. We will look at everything and everybody, not just the quarterback position."

Fox has a defender in Aaron Rodgers, the Packers' all-world quarterback who spent much of his first three NFL seasons watching Brett Favre. Rodgers said this week that learning by watching was an important part of his development.

"There's a lot of growth that can happen sitting on the bench," Rodgers told reporters. "You can really gain in confidence every single day of practice. You can come along at your own speed. You're obviously not dealing with the pressure every week of having to perform, which is a real thing. You come along and learn the league, learn how to be a professional and learn how to take care of your body. You're taking some chances on the (scout team). Knowing how to fit balls in spots or use your eyes for some major eye-control stuff and some look-off plays. Just working on things every single day."

At some point, though, Trubisky has to play.

"This organization made a decision, somehow, not to start Mitchell Trubisky no matter what happens in training camp or the preseason, Glennon was going to start," Dungy said. "I think the organization has to change."