Running back Tony Pollard will be free to choose his next NFL home this offseason after he was not tagged by the Dallas Cowboys, but is it possible he's back with Dallas in 2024? Very much so, according to a new report from The Dallas Morning News.

Per Calvin Watkins, "a person with knowledge of Pollard's thinking" believes the running back could return to the Cowboys, even if it's on a deal that's not as lucrative as an offer from another team. Pollard is still expected to shop around, but could be a Cowboy in 2024.

Pollard rushed for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns in 2023, while averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. He ranked No. 12 in rushing yards, No. 17 in scrimmage yards and registered 4.3 yards per touch last season, which ranked No. 27 among the 34 players that recorded 200-plus touches.

According to Spotrac's market value tool, Pollard could sign a two-year, $13,058,380 deal that carries an AAV of $6.5 million. Pollard made $10,091,000 playing on the franchise tag in 2023.

The main takeaway from last offseason had to do with the plight of the running back, as no free agent could find a multiyear lucrative deal. Three running backs played on the tag in 2023, including Pollard, but this offseason, not one running back was tagged. There's a surplus of talent on the open market. Along with Pollard, Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, D'Andre Swift and several other notable names are looking for new deals.

Will any running back find an attractive deal? That remains to be seen. The lack of interest in running backs could also lead to Pollard remaining in Dallas. For Pollard's best free agent landing spots, click here.