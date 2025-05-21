The 2024 season was a roller coaster for Tony Pollard. While he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for a third straight year, an ankle injury hindered Pollard's effectiveness during the back half of the season, his first with the Tennessee Titans after spending his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pollard, a Pro Bowler in 2022, says that his ankle is no longer an issue as he has been participating in the Titans' voluntary offseason workouts. His coach, Brian Callahan, has devised a plan to help increase the odds of Pollard staying that way.

"He was battling the second half of the year quite a bit," Callahan told the team's website. "But I think in a perfect world, it's a healthier division of labor. I think he ended up carrying the ball a lot. He was our most productive running back. And then Tyjae [Spears] had some injuries early, too. So, he ended up playing a lot early and then Tyjae sort of came on as the year went on further.

"So, I like really both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly and allows us to maybe have a spot for a third back between Julius [Chestnut] and Kalel [Mullings], some heavier style back and runner. So hopefully that division of labor gets a little more evenly distributed so he doesn't have to take the brunt of it. And we can get 17 games out of all those guys at their best."

Callahan knows the benefits of having multiple backs capable of carrying the load. Prior to arriving in Nashville, Callahan served as the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive coordinator. While Joe Mixon was Cincinnati's workhorse at the time, Callahan and Co. and received a significant contribution from backup Samaje Perine after Mixon missed time with an injury during the 2022 season. Perine's contributions helped the Bengals capture a second consecutive AFC North division title and a second straight appearance in the AFC title game.

Running back by committee approaches are becoming more of the norm in today's NFL, especially after the league added an extra game to the schedule back in 2021. The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, have especially embraced this concept in recent years with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris splitting the workload the past three seasons. The Steelers are now hoping that rookie Kaleb Johnson can complement Warren following Harris' departure to the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency.

As Callahan mentioned, the Titans have a capable backup in Spears who can help carry the workload while keeping Pollard fresh for the marathon that is the NFL season. It also appears that the Titans will have an interesting position battle between Chestnut and Mullings for the third spot on the depth chart.

When it comes to Pollard, the 28-year-old has also made the changes this offseason in order to help increase his odds at performing at a higher level in what will be his seventh NFL season.

"Just being more aggressive with my body, keeping my body in shape, not having as long of a downtime in between the season and when I get back going for the offseason,"he said. "Just knowing, being older, being a little bit more of a vet in this league, you have to keep your body in shape so when it is time to get going you'll be ready."