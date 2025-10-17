The Tennessee Titans are starting over. They signaled as much when they spend this year's No. 1 overall draft pick on quarterback Cam Ward. But the rebuild took on an entirely new form ahead of Week 7, when the club also dismissed head coach Brian Callahan.

Hired prior to the 2024 NFL season, Callahan made it just 23 games atop the Titans' staff. Replaced by interim Mike McCoy, who served as the Chargers' coach from 2013-2016a, Callahan's departure could mark the beginning of additional changes across the organization. Remember, the league's in-season trade deadline is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Tony Pollard TEN • RB • #20 Att 92 Yds 362 TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

At 1-5, the Titans are well positioned to be sellers. One player, in particular, who could be made available: running back Tony Pollard, who was one of the top free agent acquisitions by the Callahan regime, including former general manager Ran Carthon.

Pollard remains the clear-cut lead ball carrier for the Titans, but he's averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry in 2025. He's also due to earn more than $9 million in 2026, the final year of his contract.

If Tennessee looks to move the veteran in return for, say, future draft capital, these teams register as potential landing spots:

Maybe the Bengals aren't done, after all! Joe Flacco's upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers to start Week 7 has Cincinnati abuzz (and Ja'Marr Chase well-fed out wide). Why not go all in on the veteran rentals and infuse a bit more depth and juice to the backfield to further help the offense stay afloat until Joe Burrow's potential return? Chase Brown is a high-effort starter for the Bengals, but he's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry, with only two carries of more than 20 yards. Adding Pollard could enable him to excel more as a secondary option.

The Chiefs have a pair of veteran backs in Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, but they've trusted neither with a true, sustainable workload. Rookie Brashard Smith also offers upside on the bench, but this is a Super Bowl contender here. Coach Andy Reid probably isn't going to turn away any potential instant upgrades for his skill spots. Pollard, meanwhile, is a proven and well-rounded back just one year removed from a 1,000-yard campaign in Tennessee. He'd instantly offer a change-of-pace and pass-catching upgrade to pair with the physicality of someone like Pacheco.

Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's offense just got a lift from second-year man Kimani Vidal at running back, with fellow first-year ball carrier Omarion Hampton sidelined due to injury. Odds are the Bolts will be OK at this position once Hampton returns. Still, can they afford to bet solely on Vidal standing out as the insurance plan while they fight to stay ahead of the Chiefs in the AFC West race? Pollard would represent more seasoned experience to plug alongside the youngsters, and Harbaugh showed in his investment of Najee Harris he was already interested in a deeper group here.