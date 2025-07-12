The Kansas City Chiefs three-peat attempt fell well short of history in Super Bowl LIX. But don't expect the reigning AFC champions to fall back in the coming years, according to Tony Romo. Romo suggests plenty of reason for belief in Kansas City's postseason dominance, starting first with three-time league MVP and title winner Patrick Mahomes.

"They've been saying that for years," Romo said Saturday at the American Century Championship. "They said that about (Tom) Brady and the Patriots and (Bill) Belichick. It's the same thing. You got Andy Reid, you got Mahomes, you got (Travis) Kelce. You guys are going to be fine."

Labels strengthened following February's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles blanked Mahomes and the Chiefs in the first half and fell behind by as many as 34 points in the third quarter, the largest deficit of the former first-round pick's career.

Mahomes committed three turnovers and suffered a career-high six sacks during a frustrating effort.

After pumping the breaks on the idea of Kansas City's dynasty coming to a close, Romo was asked to comment on Ben Roethlisberger's recent opinion that a "prime" Aaron Rodgers was better than Mahomes.

Again, the former Dallas Cowboys star refused to speak negatively about Mahomes.

"I don't get into hypotheticals and stuff, but I think they're both incredible quarterbacks, both with rare traits," Romo said.

Kansas City re-signed offensive weapons Marquise Brown and Kareem Hunt this offseason, along with linebacker Nick Bolton among others. Offensive line additions through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft are expected to help as well.