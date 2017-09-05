Tony Romo: Giants QB Eli Manning is a 'legend of the game'

Eli Manning has his fair share of detractors heading into his age-36 season with the New York Giants, but former NFL quarterback turned analyst Tony Romo is not one of them.

“He’s a legend of the game, and he’s still playing,” Romo said, via Neil Best of Newsday. “One thing that I really think is special, though, and I’ll talk about this during the season, is the great quarterbacks have an ability to last through the lean years, when the team kind of has turnover. A lot of guys can make it through years when you have really good football teams. But if you’re a great quarterback, you make it through years where your team is not very good but they ask you to carry it and still be competitive and win.

“The good ones play through that and come out of it with a good team on the end . . . I think Eli is one of those."

Romo most admires Manning's longevity and his ability to win with a sometimes suboptimal roster around him. Last offseason, Giants general manager Jerry Reese completely turned the roster around with savvy moves in free agency and the draft, but there was a period from 2009-2016 where the Giants were drafting poorly and spending poorly in free agency.

Now, Manning enters his 14th NFL season and he hasn't missed a regular season start in his entire career.

“Quarterbacks are playing longer, so he might play another six years,” FOX Sports' Cris Carter said, via Newsday. “Peyton, it was an injury thing that forced him out, or he’d probably still be playing. So Eli’s genetics are strong. He doesn’t get hurt. He still loves to play. He’s got a great organization around him. He’s got talent, weapons.

“It’s like Tom Brady said: ‘Why would I quit when I’ve taken the test and now I have all the answers?’ I still think Eli at this stage can still improve, can be a little more consistent during the regular season, have a little higher percentage of completions during the regular season.”

Manning returns to a team that finished 11-5 in 2016. The Giants and Manning enter 2017 with arguably the best roster and supporting cast he's ever had as a quarterback. The offense held the team back in 2016, so they replaced struggling starters Victor Cruz, Rashad Jennings, and Will Tye with Brandon Marshall, Paul Perkins, and Evan Engram.

On defense, the Giants allowed the fewest touchdowns in 2016 and arguably improved in 2017. Johnathan Hankins was more name than game in 2016. Hankins' replacements, Jay Bromley and second-round pick Dalvin Tomlinson, are sneaky bets to add more production at the vacant defensive tackle position. Darian Thompson's return helps the secondary, Eli Apple and Landon Collins could make another jump, Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon are finally fully healthy, and talented middle linebacker B.J. Goodson has entered the mix.

Former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon doesn't believe that this is the final hurrah for Manning. Instead, he sees the quarterback playing until 40 years old -- at least. Earlier this offseason, Manning told reporters that he plans to play at least another four seasons.

“I think Eli falls into that category of these guys who take unbelievably good care of themselves," Gannon said. "I think playing at 40 no longer is a stretch at that position. Look at his durability. He doesn’t take unnecessary hits. He knows when to get rid of the football.

“At this stage of your career, you start thinking about your legacy a little bit, and I think Eli is one of those guys who thinks about, hey, how cool would it be to win a third Super Bowl? What would that mean to my legacy as a Giants quarterback, as an NFL player, as a Hall of Famer?”

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth believes Manning is one of seven or eight players in the NFL that serve as a baseline for a team that wants to win a championship. In other words, you need one of these seven or eight quarterbacks to even have a chance and the Giants have one.

“I mean, just look around the league right now,” Collinsworth said. “There just aren’t many of those guys. Every year I kind of take a count as to how many guys playing the quarterback position I think will actually win the Super Bowl.

“Of course, there is always a year like the [2000] Ravens [with Trent Dilfer] or whatever the case may be. But for the most part, it’s the same seven, eight quarterbacks that are rotating through the championship game every year, and what we’ve seen out of Eli is that now he has the weapons — I mean, this team is absolutely loaded with weapons.”

Expectations are high for the 2017 Giants and it's for good reason. Now, it's on Manning to take this team to the next level and put them on his back just like he did during the 2011 Super Bowl run.