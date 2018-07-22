Tony Sparano, Vikings offensive line coach and former Dolphins head coach, dies at 56
Sparano, who had been an NFL coach since 1999, died unexpectedly on Sunday
Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday, days before the team was to report to training camp ahead of the 2018 season, the team announced.
"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."
Sparano joined the Vikings staff before the 2016 season and before that he had been in the NFL since 1999 when he joined the Browns as a quality control coach. In 2007, he was named assistant head coach and offensive line coach with the Cowboys, and from 2008-2011 he served as the Dolphins head coach.
Sparano went 11-5 during the '08 season, which coincided with the popularity of the wildcat offense. The Dolphins won the AFC East and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2001. They wouldn't appear in the postseason again until 2016. Sparano was 29-32 in Miami. His only other head-coaching stint came in 2014 when he served in an interim capacity for Dennis Allen, who was fired in Oakland after an 0-4 start. The Raiders finished with three wins and after the season Sparano joined the 49ers. A year later, he was hired by Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
Sparano, who was 56, is survived by his wife, Jeanette, three children -- sons, Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh -- and four grandchildren.
