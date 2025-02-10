Top 10 commercials of 2025 Super Bowl: Nike, Mountain Dew, Doritos produce standout hits

Given the lopsided nature of most of the game, a good part of Super Bowl LIX seemed like the kind of event where most watchers (outside of Philadelphia and Kansas City) were wondering if the most dramatic moments of the night were going to come from the halftime show or all those commercials seeking to deliver the next iconic pitch to reverberate in the culture for years.

This year's crop of commercials had a handful of hits with Nike, Mountain Dew, Doritos and Michelob Ultra all bringing something strong to the table. Those companies were certainly among the biggest winners of the night.

That said, none of them were quite good enough to crack the Top 20 of all-time. In general, it was a down year for the ads, as companies continue to rely heavily on star power. That happened to work for Michelob, UberEats and Pringles, but it fell short for a lot of brands that spent big on celebrity endorsements.

Perhaps the most memorable celebrity cameo of the evening was a rather unique appearance from Seal, who transformed into an aquatic mammal. I'll let you guess which one. Totino's also used its stars wisely by essentially allowing Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson to do a mini version of an "I Think You Should Leave" sketch.

On the other end of the spectrum, Doritos, Pfizer and Google Pixel chose not to include any big-name celebrities, and that proved to be a wise decision. Perhaps more companies will do the same in 2026.

While the game wasn't all that thrilling, these commercials were bright spots throughout the Super Bowl LIX broadcast. Here are the top 10 commercials of 2025.

10. Little Caesars | Whoa!

On a night that featured multiple commercials featuring flying facial hair and multiple commercials starring members of the Levy family, Eugene Levy came out on top in both regards. The image of an eyebrow-less Levy was just as funny as the idea of his eyebrows wreaking havoc across town after downing a Little Caesars Crazy Puff.

9. UberEats | A Century of Cravings

The entire season had been leading up to this for UberEats, which had been running numerous ads in which Matthew McConnaughey explained his conspiracy theory that the NFL was created to sell food. McConnaughy was far from the only star in this one with Kevin Bacon, Martha Stewart, Greta Gerwig and more making appearances. It was almost certainly one of the more expensive ads, but it managed to stand out from the rest of the pack.

8. NFL | Flag 50

This 80s movie parody was fun, and we got to see cameo roles from Pat McAfee, Marshawn Lynch and Myles Garrett. The inclusion of the Saquon Barkley reverse hurdle wound up being a nice touch on a night when the Eagles were leaping all over the Chiefs.

7. Totino's | Chazmo Finally Goes Home

This commercial may not be for everyone, but it worked for me as a fan of this comedy duo. Totino's kind of just let Robinson and Richardson do their thing, and that certainly gave it a more unique vibe from the rest of the ads, many of which ran together.

6. Michelob ULTRA | The ULTRA Hustle

This was another celebrity-heavy commercial, but getting two beloved actors like Catherine O'Hara and Willem Dafoe to trash talk Randy Moss in pickleball is charming. Besides, who wouldn't want to see that duo in a pickleball tournament at their local rec center?

5. Doritos | Abduction

According to the advanced promotion for this commercial, this one was created by a fan. If that was the case, then this was especially impressive because it was better than at least 90% of the other commercials. It was simple and fun, and it was reminiscent of another time when a few frogs on lily pads got the job done in a Super Bowl ad.

4. Google Pixel | Dream Job

I'll go ahead and admit that, as father to a young daughter, this one really tugged on my heart strings. Acknowledging my bias, I still think this commercial did heartfelt much better than some others that tried the same thing.

3. Pfizer | Knock Out

Speaking of heartwarming, this one from Pfizer was a standout. Seeing a young child with pediatric cancer fight his way back home to his parents made the living room a little dusty.

2. Mountain Dew | Kiss From a Lime

Seal is a literal seal. It doesn't always have to be complicated folks. Not only was the premise funny, but the early 00s CGI of Seal's head on a seal was hilarious and haunting all at the same time. Sometimes, it pays to go weird, and Mountain Dew is never afraid to go weird. (Remember the really weird "Puppy Monkey Baby" spot? Don't say you weren't warned.)

1. Nike | So Win

Nike really channeled its "Just Do It" roots with this one, and I loved it. If you put Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love" over any montage of elite athletes silencing their doubters, it's probably going to be a winner. On top of that, the shots were great, and it was narrated by now Grammy-winning artist Doechii.