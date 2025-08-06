The real 2025 NFL season is fast approaching, which means it's almost time to get a full look at football's best talent. We've had all offseason to watch teams collect and swap and challenge players through spring workouts, summer training camp and now preseason contests. The only thing left is for the true games to begin, pitting all 32 clubs against each other in a battle for glory.

Which players deserve your attention the most in 2025? Which veterans stand out at their respective positions, promising to elevate their team's title hopes and/or reshape the story of the season?

We surveyed five of our NFL writers -- Cody Benjamin, Jordan Dajani, Jared Dubin, Garrett Podell and Tyler Sullivan -- to identify the 10 best players at every single position going into the new year.

After releasing our defensive rankings, it's now time to turn our attention to the offense, where there were plenty of varied opinions on everything from quarterbacks to wide receivers. Check out how we voted on each of the most notable offensive spots, with players sorted by a composite of total number of votes and order of preference:

Quarterback

Imagn Images

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2

Even after the second Super Bowl shellacking of his career, the ever-acrobatic Mahomes remains a standard-setter for clutch play.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 4

With his effortless touch, electric rushing and otherworldly optimism, it just feels like a matter of time until he goes the distance.

Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 3

Like Jackson, he makes "dual threat" work at a heroic level, being whatever kind of chain-moving weapon the Bills need him to be.

Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 4

Durability and defensive support are the only real questions here. Few quarterbacks spin it with prettier touch and precision.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 7

Just one year is all Daniels needed to enter the "elite" conversation. He wasn't just dynamic as a rookie but improbably unfazed.

Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: 7

Age (37) is a question along with stamina, but when he's upright and feeling it, his rocket arm is still capable of a deep playoff run.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 10

No one seems to agree on his individual ceiling. In the meantime, the rugged leader just gets the job done when he's needed most.

Highest rank: 8 | Lowest rank: Unranked

A clean pocket is a necessity for his pocket passing to work, but Goff's been a resilient distributor for Detroit's all-star playmakers.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 9

His big-game outings have been deflating, and yet no one can quit the idea his tools will soon translate to something special.

Highest rank: 9 | Lowest rank: Unranked

In his two full seasons as Aaron Rodgers' successor, the zippy-armed Love has already led two playoff runs in Green Bay.

Also received top 10 votes: Baker Mayfield (2), C.J. Stroud (1), Dak Prescott (1), Brock Purdy (1)

Running back

Imagn Images

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2

It turns out all Barkley needed to cruise past 2,000 yards rushing and reaffirm his world-class burst was Philly's blocking support.

Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 4

If Barkley is a home run waiting to happen, Henry is a bulldozer waiting to plow. Even at 30, he was a big-play leader for Baltimore.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 7

Opinions are split because "CMC" has often been one of two things: seriously banged up or unstoppably effective as a utility man.

Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 5

The hottest riser of the bunch, Gibbs approached 2,000 scrimmage yards as the lightning to David Montgomery's thunder in 2024.

Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 5

Atlanta is still trying to figure out quarterback, but Robinson's multipurpose volume is a testament to his well-rounded skill set.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 8

You wonder if he can sustain his bruising style, but Jacobs has now excelled for two franchises, fresh off a career-high 15 scores.

Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: 8

His 1,400-yard 2024 season flew under the radar thanks to Indianapolis' passing woes. When fully healthy, he touts elite vision.

Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: 10

He's functioned best as a 1A option so far, but Buffalo would be wise to lean more upon his open-field shiftiness moving forward.

Highest rank: 9 | Lowest rank: Unranked

The elder statesmen, Kamara just turned 30 after some streaky years, but he's still capable of torching teams as a pass catcher.

Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Injuries and split duties have prevented him from a full breakout, but the youngster possesses track speed atop Miami's depth chart.

Also receiving top 10 votes: James Conner (2), Bucky Irving (1), Aaron Jones (1), Kyren Williams (1)

Wide receiver

Imagn Images

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2

Forever liable to take a Joe Burrow pass to the house, Chase has only upped his catch total in each of his Pro Bowl seasons.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2

The most effortless highlight-reel wideout in the game, "Jets" already ranks fourth on Minnesota's all-time receiving yards list.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2

With or without a healthy Dak Prescott, Lamb has stretched field in Dallas, now eying his fifth straight 1,100-yard campaign.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 5

The rocked-up alpha of Philadelphia's title-winning receiving crew, Brown is nearly unstoppable as a crunch-time deep-ball target.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 7

One of the biggest reasons for Jared Goff's return to form in Detroit, St. Brown is a monster at working the middle of the field.

Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: 8

Speaking of aiding quarterbacks, Nacua is like a passer's best friend, bringing endless feistiness as a high-volume safety valve.

Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: 10

No trusty quarterback? No problem for Nabers, whose LSU electricity translated to the NFL to the tune of 1,200 yards as a rookie.

Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Like Nabers, Thomas didn't have the benefit of a sturdy offense in Year 1. It didn't stop him from exploding as a bona fide No. 1.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Age might finally be catching up with the longtime speedster, as evidenced by our split opinions on Miami's outspoken deep threat.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Injuries have dinged Collins since his NFL arrival. At full health, however, he helps carry Houston with both size and deep speed.

Also received top 10 votes: Mike Evans (3), Ladd McConkey (1)

Tight end

Getty Images

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 2

Bumps and bruises never stop this man from pacing tight ends in colorful personality and production. At 31, he's still in All-Pro form.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3

The new kid on the block, Bowers wasted no time emerging as an always-open target, debuting with a rookie-record 112 catches.

Highest rank: 3 | Lowest rank: 5

Two seasons of 60+ catches and 700+ yards to start his career has LaPorta positioned as a long-term fixture of Detroit's attack.

Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: 8

His impact sometimes gets clouded by Arizona's mediocrity, but he's upped his catch and target totals in each NFL season.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 6

The future Hall of Famer finally looked sluggish at 35, but how can you argue with his resume? He's still Mahomes' best friend.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 8

A year removed from an injury-shortened season, the two-time Pro Bowler could be a J.J. McCarthy favorite between the lines.

Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: 10

It's been a while since he stayed healthy for a full year, but Goedert's tackle-shedding persistence has shown up in some big spots.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: 10

The longtime star had some uncharacteristically major hiccups last postseason, but he's still a proven part of a top-end tandem.

Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked

The younger partner of Andrews in Baltimore, Likely has quietly become one of Lamar Jackson's most reliable situational targets.

Highest rank: 7 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Joe Flacco's return to Cleveland could be huge for Njoku, who had a career-high 81 catches alongside the journeyman in 2023.

Also receiving top 10 votes: Dalton Kincaid (1), Tucker Kraft (1), Zach Ertz (1), Jonnu Smith (1)

Offensive line

Getty Images

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3

Few players excel at both tackle spots, let alone one. Wirfs has done it. Unfortunately, an injury is set to cost him the start of 2025.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 3

Detroit makes headlines for its splashy skill players, but Sewell is the mammoth-sized lane-paver who makes it all tick up front.

Highest rank: 1 | Lowest rank: 5

If you were to crown a dirty-work MVP in Philly, it'd be Johnson, who's overcome regular injuries to power three Super Bowl bids.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: 8

It's unclear how much longer he'll man the blind side at 37, but his nasty pass protection is a true asset to Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked

He may not have the bursting personality of, say, Jason Kelce, but Humphrey is a rock-steady anchor for a title-contending front.

Highest rank: 5 | Lowest rank: Unranked

If there's one thing Jerry Jones does well, it's restock the trenches. Smith is the latest example, eyeing his third Pro Bowl at 24.

Highest rank: 4 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Kansas City shipped Joe Thuney elsewhere just to free up money for Smith, who's missed just one game in his first four years.

Highest rank: 2 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Johnson is the spokesperson for Philly's front, but Mailata came into his own as an equally athletic big man en route to 2024's title.

Highest rank: 6 | Lowest rank: Unranked

Freshly secured on a lucrative contract, Slater has been a top-tier pass protector when upright, keeping Justin Herbert clean.

Highest rank: 8 | Lowest rank: Unranked

A seven-time Pro Bowler, he may be past his prime, but there are few interior road-graders with as much high-end experience.

Also received top 10 votes: Landon Dickerson (2), Joe Thuney (2), Quinn Meinerz (1), Chris Lindstrom (1), Dion Dawkins (1), Christian Darrisaw (1), Joe Alt (1)