The 2025 rookie class have officially been part of the NFL for less than a week, and despite not playing a single snap yet in the league, fans are already buying in on these new players, literally. Rookie jerseys are already on sale and fans are flocking to the NFL Shop website to get gear of the potential next generation of stars.

Quarterback Cam Ward got selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, and while he will always have "first overall pick" on his resume, it's another player who has the top-selling rookie jersey so far.

Two-way star Travis Hunter gets that honor, with fans wanting to rep the wide receiver/cornerback the most. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner landed on the Jaguars, thanks to a blockbuster draft-day trade with the Browns that gave Jacksonville the No. 2 overall pick.

Ward followed Hunter on the top rookie jersey sales list, and coming in third was arguably the most-talked about player in this year's draft: Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado quarterback shockingly fell to the fifth round in the draft, left on the board until he was taken by the Browns at No. 144.

You don't usually see a fifth-rounder break the top three in rookie jersey sales, and with such a full quarterback room in Cleveland, including Deshaun Watson -- whose season is in question after he reinjured his Achilles -- Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel, playing time for Sanders isn't a guarantee. Fans are still wanting their Browns Sanders jerseys, however, adding it to the collection of what has been a revolving door of quarterbacks in Cleveland.

Sanders stands as the only player not selected in Round 1 to have a best-selling jersey on the list.

Here's a look at the top rookie jersey sales so far, including the player's position, when they were selected, their current NFL team and former college:

Jersey sale ranking Player, Position Overall draft pick NFL team Former college 1 Travis Hunter, WR/CB No. 2 Jaguars Colorado 2 Cam Ward, QB No. 1 Titans Miami 3 Shedeur Sanders, QB No. 144 (Round 5) Browns Colorado 4 Ashton Jeanty, RB No. 6 Raiders Boise State 5 Tetairoa McMillan, WR No. 8 Panthers Arizona 6 Jaxson Dart, QB No. 25 Giants Ole Miss 7 Abdul Carter, EDGE No. 3 Giants Penn State 8 Matthew Golden, WR No. 23 Packers Texas 9 Tyler Warren, TE No. 14 Colts Penn State 10 Colston Loveland, TE No. 10 Bears Michigan

Running back Ashton Jeanty, taken No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, has the fourth-highest selling jersey and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who went to the Carolina Panthers at No. 8, rounds out the top five.