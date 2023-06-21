Happy Wednesday, folks. John Breech is taking the day off to prepare for the next massive wave of NFL activity this summer, but that doesn't mean football news isn't flowing! Today you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

We've got Giants buzz, a top 10 wide receiver ranking, legal drama in the AFC East and more:

1. Today's show: Inside the Giants offseason, what's next for Saquon



Giants expert Madelyn Burke, of Prime Video and WFAN, joined Will Brinson and Katie Mox on the latest edition of "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to assess all the biggest storylines out of New York. Some highlights:

Burke is confident Saquon Barkley will eventually sign his franchise tag and/or secure a new deal, saying "both sides just want (a reunion) too badly." Business will take precedence, but she's optimistic the running back will stay put.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen deserves a bit more respect for the lineup he's built after inheriting such a porous salary cap situation, Burke argues, though the team's 2023 schedule could make another playoff run challenging.

Though Daniel Jones gets mixed reviews league-wide, Burke says the Giants locker room respects the quarterback so much for his unchanging personality. "And he still has something to prove to himself" coming off a 2022 breakout.

2. Tyreek Hill under police investigation for alleged assault

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating the star Dolphins wide receiver for a Father's Day incident in which the Pro Bowler allegedly hit an employee of the Haulover Marine Center in North Miami Beach. WPLG-TV initially reported that Hill, who'd been on a fishing trip with agent Drew Rosenhaus, got into a disagreement and then altercation at the marina. It's unclear if Hill will face any criminal charges or if injuries were suffered in the alleged assault. The former Chiefs standout previously pleaded guilty to a separate domestic assault charge in 2014 and was also investigated for alleged battery in 2019.

3. Top 10 WRs of 2023: Vikings' Justin Jefferson reigns supreme

Jordan Dajani had the tall task of ranking the 10 best wideouts going into this season (there are far more elite pass catchers than you might think!), but he finally finalized his list for this week. Here's an overview of his full breakdown:

10. Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins)

9. Deebo Samuel (49ers)

8. CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys)

7. A.J. Brown (Eagles)

6. Cooper Kupp (Rams)

5. Stefon Diggs (Bills)

4. Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals)

3. Davante Adams (Raiders)

2. Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

1. Justin Jefferson (Vikings)

(Jefferson) just keeps getting better. Last year, he caught a league-leading 128 passes for a league-leading 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. Those receptions and receiving yards numbers set Vikings franchise records. ... Jefferson has played in 50 career regular-season games. He's gone over 100 receiving yards in 24 of them. No matter what route he's running, he is incredibly dangerous. He accounted for the highest percentage of a team's receiving yards last year (37.5%), and came in fourth in the NFL in scrimmage yards -- behind three running backs.

4. Triplets rankings: Browns, Seahawks in the middle of the pack

Jared Dubin polled the entire CBS NFL staff to identify the best offensive trios (QB, RB, WR) in the league, and we're now onto Part II of the series, looking at the clubs in the middle of the pack -- specifically, those ranked Nos. 7-20 among all 32 teams. You might be surprised at some of the higher-ups, like the 49ers nearly cracking the top 10 despite no certainty at QB. But some of those stuck squarely in the middle could end up being 2023's wild cards. Consider, for example, Cleveland:

14. Browns (QB Deshaun Watson, RB Nick Chubb, WR Amari Cooper)

I'm honestly not sure how anybody chose their rankings for the Browns, because I have no idea what anybody should expect from Watson. He essentially did not play football for about a year and a half, and although it was due to a suspension and not an injury, that is a long time to be away and it is not like you come back and just automatically resume your prior level of play. Can he rediscover that form at all? There appears to be at least a mild degree of confidence here that he can.

5. Lawyer for Patriots' Jack Jones blames media for almost getting CB cut

USATSI

Days after the second-year cornerback was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport, Jones' lawyer aggressively defended him outside municipal court Tuesday, blaming reporters and social media for labeling him a "thug" and "wannabe gangster." The 25-year-old Arizona State product had two loaded firearms in his carry-on luggage Friday, per police, and has since pleaded not guilty to nine different gun-related charges. Jones' attorney added that speculation about the corner's motivations nearly got him "fired" by the Patriots, though The Athletic reports New England remains "livid" over the situation and could move on from Jones.

6. Extra points: Jets liken Rodgers to Brady, Rams welcome back RB

A few more notes to keep you informed: