It's Week 3 in the 2025 NFL season, which means it's time to go back to the future.

"The NFL Today" celebrates its 50th birthday on Sunday, and CBS Sports is ringing in the special occasion with an all-star affair: The Week 3 broadcast will feature Brent Musburger, "NFL Today" host from 1975-1990, returning to co-host the show alongside James Brown, Nate Burleson, JJ Watt and Matt Ryan. The classic pregame show will also include special guests, vintage graphics and music, plus a virtual recreation of the 1975 "NFL Today" set.

In celebration of the historic moment, we looked all the way back to the 1975 season to assess the best running backs of the time. We've already paid tribute this week to some of the all-time games, legendary coaches and more from the era. Now, it's time to rank the best running backs from the '75 season, a list that includes three backs who are currently enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

12. Robert Newhouse (Cowboys)

In his first year as a featured back, Newhouse played a key role in the Cowboys' surprise run to the Super Bowl. During the final two weeks of the regular season, Newhouse ran for 198 yards and averaged 5.5 yards per carry while helping Dallas clinch a playoff berth.

11. Lawrence McCutchen (Rams)

One of the NFL's premier backs during the 1970s, McCutchen earned his third of five consecutive Pro Bowl nods in 1975. While it wasn't one of his better regular seasons, McCutchen made history in the playoffs by becoming the first NFL player to rush for over 200 yards in a postseason game. His 202 yards powered the Rams to a 35-23 win over the Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs.

10. Terry Metcalf (Cardinals)

One of the NFL's top offensive weapons that season, Metcalf scored in every way possible that season for an offensive player. He also set a then-NFL single-season record with 2,462 yards of total offense.

As a running back, Metcalf ran for 816 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Against the Cowboys in Week 13, Metcalf ran for 86 yards (on just 14 carries) and caught a 30-yard touchdown as Arizona defeated Dallas en route to winning the NFC East title.

9. Mike Thomas (Washington)

The 1975 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Thomas finished 10th in the league in rushing despite only starting in 10 games. He also finished third on the team that season in receptions (40), receiving yards 483) and touchdown receptions (three).

8. Dave Hampton (Falcons)

It's hard to imagine a happier 1,000-yard rusher in NFL history than Hampton. In Week 14 of the 1972 season, Hampton received a standing ovation after becoming the first Falcons player to rush for over 1,000 yards. He was then tackled for a six-yard loss and finished the season with 995 yards. Hampton then came three yards short of reaching 1,000 yards the following season.

After missing five games during the 1974 season due to injury, Hampton got his coveted 1,000-yard season in 1975, gaining 1,002 yards en route to winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

7. John Riggins (Jets)

Believe it or not, the 1975 season was the only year Riggins was named to the Pro Bowl. A future Hall of Famer, Riggins broke the 1,000-yard rushing barrier for the first time that season. He also caught 30 passes while averaging an impressive 12.1 yards per catch. Riggins did all this on a Jets team that went 3-11.

6. Jim Otis (Cardinals)

Otis added balance to St. Louis' "Air Coryell" offense while helping the Cardinals win their second straight division title over the Cowboys. He finished fourth in the NFL in rushing despite not having a run over 30 yards.

Getty Images

5. Greg Pruitt (Browns)

Pruitt was named to the Pro Bowl the previous two years for his prowess on special teams. He made the Pro Bowl the following two seasons after establishing himself as one of the league's premier backs. Pruitt did not, however, receive a Pro Bowl nod in '75 despite finishing sixth in the NFL in rushing and averaging a very solid 4.9 yards-per-carry.

Pruitt's breakout game as a running back took place in Week 13, when he rumbled for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Chiefs. That performance preceded his virtuoso effort three weeks earlier in a win over the Bengals.

4. Chuck Foreman (Vikings)

Minnesota's versatile back finished fourth in the league MVP voting. In addition to being the league's fifth-leading rusher that season, Foreman led the entire NFL with 73 receptions. He also finished third in the NFL with 13 touchdown runs. He also led the league in fumbles, however, which is the main reason why he wasn't one spot higher on this list.

3. Lydell Mitchell (Colts)

The '75 season was a breakout one for both Mitchell and the Colts. That season saw Mitchell finish third in the NFL in rushing and second in receptions. Mitchell also scored a career-high 11 touchdowns on the ground while helping the Colts go from 2-12 in 1974 to 10-4 and a division title in '75.

2. Franco Harris (Steelers)

In addition to rushing for a career-high 1,246 yards, Harris also matched his career-high in average yards-per-carry (4.8) in '75. He finished the regular season with three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances before rumbling for 153 yards and a score in Pittsburgh's divisional round playoff win over Baltimore. Harris had a big touchdown during the following week's win over Oakland and was the leading rusher during the Steelers' victory over the Cowboys in Super Bowl X.

Getty Images

1. O.J. Simpson (Bills)

Simpson's 1,817 rushing yards were nearly 600 more rushing yards than the league's second-leading rusher. Along with winning his fourth rushing title in five years, Simpson also led the NFL that season in touchdown runs (16) and yards-per-carry average (5.5). He also recorded the season's longest run, an 88-yard score against the vaunted Steelers' defense that was part of a 227-yard day.