As the 2024 NFL season approaches, CBS Sports is breaking down the top players at every position to see who stands as the best of the best heading into the new campaign.
There was no surprise which player ranks highest amongst all quarterbacks, with that spot going to back-to-back Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback he beat in the championship -- San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy -- was right behind him at No. 2. Speaking of the Niners, they also roster the top running back and the top tight end this year, and it's the Vikings who have the top wide receiver in the league.
From quarterbacks to wide receivers to linebackers and everything in between, here are our positional rankings heading into the new season.
Top 20 quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
- Brock Purdy, 49ers
- Josh Allen, Bills
- Joe Burrow, Bengals
- C.J. Stroud, Texans
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Justin Herbert, Chargers
- Jordan Love, Packers
- Aaron Rodgers, Jets
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
- Jared Goff, Lions
- Kirk Cousins, Falcons
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
- Matthew Stafford, Rams
- Deshaun Watson, Browns
- Geno Smith, Seahawks
- Russell Wilson, Steelers
- Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers
Top 20 running backs
- Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
- Derrick Henry, Ravens
- Bijan Robinson, Falcons
- Jonathan Taylor, Colts
- Nick Chubb, Browns
- Breece Hall, Jets
- Saquon Barkley, Eagles
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
- Josh Jacobs, Packers
- Aaron Jones, Vikings
- Travis Etienne, Jaguars
- Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
- Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks
- Kyren Williams, Rams
- Tony Pollard, Titans
- James Conner, Cardinals
- De'Von Achane, Dolphins
- D'Andre Swift, Bears
- Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs
- Jaylen Warren, Steelers
Top 20 wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson, Vikings
- Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
- CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
- Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
- A.J. Brown, Eagles
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
- Davante Adams, Raiders
- Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
- Stefon Diggs, Texans
- Garrett Wilson, Jets
- Mike Evans, Buccaneers
- Puka Nacua, Rams
- D.J. Moore, Bears
- Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins
- Terry McLaurin, Commanders
- Cooper Kupp, Rams
- Deebo Samuel, 49ers
- DeVonta Smith, Eagles
- Nico Collins, Texans
- Amari Cooper, Browns
Top 20 tight ends
- George Kittle, 49ers
- Travis Kelce, Chiefs
- Mark Andrews, Ravens
- Sam LaPorta, Lions
- Trey McBride, Cardinals
- T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
- David Njoku, Browns
- Jake Ferguson, Cowboys
- Dallas Goedert, Eagles
- Dalton Kincaid, Bills
- Evan Engram, Jaguars
- Kyle Pitts, Falcons
- Dalton Schultz, Texans
- Pat Freiermuth, Steelers
- Cole Kmet, Bears
- Hunter Henry, Patriots
- Noah Fant, Seahawks
- Brock Bowers, Raiders
- Isaiah Likely, Ravens
- Luke Musgrave, Packers
Top 20 offensive tackles
- Trent Williams, 49ers
- Penei Sewell, Lions
- Tyron Smith, Jets
- Lane Johnson, Eagles
- Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
- Jordan Mailata, Eagles
- Terron Armstead, Dolphins
- Andrew Thomas, Giants
- Christian Darrisaw, Vikings
- Braden Smith, Colts
- Laremy Tunsil, Texans
- Rashawn Slater, Chargers
- Kolton Miller, Raiders
- Bernhard Raimann, Colts
- Taylor Decker, Lions
- David Bakhtiari, free agent
- Kaleb McGary, Falcons
- Garett Bolles, Broncos
- Rob Havenstein, Rams
- Zach Tom, Packers
Top 20 interior linemen
Top 15 guards
- Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
- Joe Thuney, Chiefs
- Zack Martin, Cowboys
- Tyler Smith, Cowboys
- Kevin Zeitler, Lions
- Joel Bitonio, Browns
- Landon Dickerson, Eagles
- Samuel Cosmi, Commanders
- Wyatt Teller, Browns
- Quenton Nelson, Colts
- Robert Hunt, Panthers
- Quinn Meinerz, Broncos
- Kevin Dotson, Rams
- Elgton Jenkins, Packers
- Teven Jenkins, Bears
Top five centers
- Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
- Frank Ragnow, Lions
- Ryan Kelly, Colts
- Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens
- Ted Karras, Bengals
Top 20 linebackers
- Fred Warner, 49ers
- Roquan Smith, Ravens
- Demario Davis, Saints
- Quincy Williams, Jets
- Matt Milano, Bills
- C.J. Mosley, Jets
- Nick Bolton, Chiefs
- Patrick Queen, Steelers
- Bobby Wagner, Commanders
- Bobby Okereke, Giants
- T.J. Edwards, Bears
- Lavonte David, Buccaneers
- Dre Greenlaw, 49ers
- Tremaine Edmunds, Bears
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns
- Foye Oluokun, Jaguars
- Frankie Luvu, Commanders
- Logan Wilson, Bengals
- Jahlani Tavai, Patriots
- Ivan Pace Jr., Vikings
Top 20 cornerbacks
- Sauce Gardner, Jets
- Patrick Surtain II, Broncos
- Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins
- Charvarius Ward, 49ers
- Trent McDuffie, Chiefs
- Jaylon Johnson, Bears
- Jaire Alexander, Packers
- L'Jarius Sneed, Titans
- Denzel Ward, Browns
- Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
- Marshon Lattimore, Saints
- Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
- Darious Williams, Rams
- Kendall Fuller, Dolphins
- D.J. Reed, Jets
- Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
- Daron Bland, Cowboys
- Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
- Rasul Douglas, Bills
- Derek Stingley Jr., Texans
Top 20 safeties
- Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers
- Kyle Hamilton, Ravens
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
- Jessie Bates III, Falcons
- Jevon Holland, Dolphins
- Marcus Williams, Ravens
- Xavier McKinney, Packers
- Derwin James, Chargers
- Kyle Dugger, Patriots
- Tyrann Mathieu, Saints
- Budda Baker, Cardinals
- Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
- Justin Simmons, free agent
- Malik Hooker, Cowboys
- Geno Stone, Bengals
- Grant Delpit, Browns
- Kamren Curl, Rams
- Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Eagles
- Harrison Smith, Vikings
- Camryn Bynum, Vikings
