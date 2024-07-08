getty-patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg
As the 2024 NFL season approaches, CBS Sports is breaking down the top players at every position to see who stands as the best of the best heading into the new campaign. 

There was no surprise which player ranks highest amongst all quarterbacks, with that spot going to back-to-back Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback he beat in the championship -- San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy -- was right behind him at No. 2. Speaking of the Niners, they also roster the top running back and the top tight end this year, and it's the Vikings who have the top wide receiver in the league. 

From quarterbacks to wide receivers to linebackers and everything in between, here are our positional rankings heading into the new season. 

Top 20 quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
  2. Brock Purdy, 49ers
  3. Josh Allen, Bills
  4. Joe Burrow, Bengals
  5. C.J. Stroud, Texans
  6. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
  7. Jalen Hurts, Eagles
  8. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
  9. Justin Herbert, Chargers
  10. Jordan Love, Packers
  11. Aaron Rodgers, Jets
  12. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
  13. Jared Goff, Lions
  14. Kirk Cousins, Falcons
  15. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
  16. Matthew Stafford, Rams
  17. Deshaun Watson, Browns
  18. Geno Smith, Seahawks
  19. Russell Wilson, Steelers
  20. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Top 20 running backs

  1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers
  2. Derrick Henry, Ravens
  3. Bijan Robinson, Falcons
  4. Jonathan Taylor, Colts
  5. Nick Chubb, Browns
  6. Breece Hall, Jets
  7. Saquon Barkley, Eagles
  8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
  9. Josh Jacobs, Packers
  10. Aaron Jones, Vikings
  11. Travis Etienne, Jaguars
  12. Raheem Mostert, Dolphins
  13. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks
  14. Kyren Williams, Rams
  15. Tony Pollard, Titans
  16. James Conner, Cardinals
  17. De'Von Achane, Dolphins
  18. D'Andre Swift, Bears
  19. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs
  20. Jaylen Warren, Steelers

Top 20 wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson, Vikings
  2. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
  3. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
  4. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals
  5. A.J. Brown, Eagles
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions
  7. Davante Adams, Raiders
  8. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
  9. Stefon Diggs, Texans
  10. Garrett Wilson, Jets
  11. Mike Evans, Buccaneers 
  12. Puka Nacua, Rams
  13. D.J. Moore, Bears
  14. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins 
  15. Terry McLaurin, Commanders
  16. Cooper Kupp, Rams
  17. Deebo Samuel, 49ers
  18. DeVonta Smith, Eagles
  19. Nico Collins, Texans
  20. Amari Cooper, Browns

Top 20 tight ends

  1. George Kittle, 49ers
  2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
  3. Mark Andrews, Ravens
  4. Sam LaPorta, Lions
  5. Trey McBride, Cardinals
  6. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings
  7. David Njoku, Browns
  8. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys
  9. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
  10. Dalton Kincaid, Bills
  11. Evan Engram, Jaguars
  12. Kyle Pitts, Falcons
  13. Dalton Schultz, Texans
  14. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers
  15. Cole Kmet, Bears
  16. Hunter Henry, Patriots
  17. Noah Fant, Seahawks
  18. Brock Bowers, Raiders
  19. Isaiah Likely, Ravens
  20. Luke Musgrave, Packers

Top 20 offensive tackles

  1. Trent Williams, 49ers
  2. Penei Sewell, Lions
  3. Tyron Smith, Jets
  4. Lane Johnson, Eagles
  5. Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers
  6. Jordan Mailata, Eagles
  7. Terron Armstead, Dolphins
  8. Andrew Thomas, Giants
  9. Christian Darrisaw, Vikings
  10. Braden Smith, Colts
  11. Laremy Tunsil, Texans
  12. Rashawn Slater, Chargers
  13. Kolton Miller, Raiders
  14. Bernhard Raimann, Colts
  15. Taylor Decker, Lions
  16. David Bakhtiari, free agent
  17. Kaleb McGary, Falcons
  18. Garett BollesBroncos
  19. Rob Havenstein, Rams
  20. Zach Tom, Packers

Top 20 interior linemen 

Top 15 guards

  1. Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
  2. Joe Thuney, Chiefs
  3. Zack Martin, Cowboys
  4. Tyler Smith, Cowboys
  5. Kevin Zeitler, Lions
  6. Joel Bitonio, Browns
  7. Landon Dickerson, Eagles
  8. Samuel Cosmi, Commanders
  9. Wyatt Teller, Browns
  10. Quenton Nelson, Colts
  11. Robert HuntPanthers
  12. Quinn Meinerz, Broncos
  13. Kevin Dotson, Rams
  14. Elgton Jenkins, Packers
  15. Teven Jenkins, Bears

Top five centers

  1. Creed Humphrey, Chiefs
  2. Frank Ragnow, Lions
  3. Ryan Kelly, Colts
  4. Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens
  5. Ted Karras, Bengals

Top 20 linebackers

  1. Fred Warner, 49ers 
  2. Roquan SmithRavens
  3. Demario DavisSaints
  4. Quincy Williams, Jets
  5. Matt MilanoBills
  6. C.J. Mosley, Jets
  7. Nick BoltonChiefs
  8. Patrick QueenSteelers
  9. Bobby Wagner, Commanders
  10. Bobby OkerekeGiants
  11. T.J. Edwards, Bears
  12. Lavonte David, Buccaneers
  13. Dre Greenlaw, 49ers
  14. Tremaine Edmunds, Bears
  15. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Browns
  16. Foye OluokunJaguars
  17. Frankie Luvu, Commanders 
  18. Logan Wilson, Bengals
  19. Jahlani TavaiPatriots
  20. Ivan Pace Jr., Vikings

Top 20 cornerbacks

  1. Sauce Gardner, Jets
  2. Patrick Surtain II, Broncos
  3. Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins
  4. Charvarius Ward, 49ers
  5. Trent McDuffie, Chiefs
  6. Jaylon Johnson, Bears
  7. Jaire Alexander, Packers
  8. L'Jarius Sneed, Titans
  9. Denzel Ward, Browns
  10. Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
  11. Marshon Lattimore, Saints
  12. Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
  13. Darious Williams, Rams
  14. Kendall Fuller, Dolphins
  15. D.J. Reed, Jets
  16. Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
  17. Daron Bland, Cowboys
  18. Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
  19. Rasul Douglas, Bills
  20. Derek Stingley Jr., Texans

Top 20 safeties

  1. Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers
  2. Kyle Hamilton, Ravens
  3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
  4. Jessie Bates III, Falcons
  5. Jevon Holland, Dolphins 
  6. Marcus Williams, Ravens
  7. Xavier McKinney, Packers
  8. Derwin James, Chargers
  9. Kyle Dugger, Patriots
  10. Tyrann Mathieu, Saints
  11. Budda Baker, Cardinals
  12. Talanoa Hufanga, 49ers
  13. Justin Simmons, free agent
  14. Malik Hooker, Cowboys
  15. Geno Stone, Bengals
  16. Grant Delpit, Browns
  17. Kamren Curl, Rams
  18. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Eagles
  19. Harrison Smith, Vikings
  20. Camryn Bynum, Vikings

