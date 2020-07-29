Watch Now: NFL Training Camp Storylines: Trubisky and Foles QB Competition ( 1:56 )

Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace did anything but sit on their hands after Chicago stumbled to an 8-8 record in 2019, one year after capturing the NFC North title. While they didn't flip over the entire roster, the Bears' brass did make several transactions that included trading for a former Super Bowl MVP: quarterback Nick Foles. In a somewhat corresponding move, the Bears elected not to pick up the fifth-year option of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, as the former first-round pick will have to prove that he is capable of being the franchise's starting quarterback moving forward.

The Bears have several other position battles worth examining before the team officially opens up training camp. Here's a look at the five biggest position battles Chicago fans should monitor this summer.

1. Mitchell Trubisky vs. Nick Foles

Trubisky's experience running Nagy's offense in Chicago is an undeniable advantage. It was Trubisky, after all, who helped lead Chicago to an NFC North division title during his second season as a starter. That being said, Foles' history with Nagy, along with several other members of the Bears' coaching staff, should make him the frontrunner to win the starting job.

Foles, who missed most of the 2019 season with an injury, enjoyed a breakout season with Nagy serving as his quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia in 2013. That season, Foles was selected to his first Pro Bowl after throwing 27 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. Three years later, Foles again enjoyed success with Nagy as his quarterbacks coach in Kansas City. In limited action, Foles completed 65.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. That season, Foles, playing in relief of injured quarterback Alex Smith, led the Chiefs to a 19-14 win over the Jaguars.

Foles will also be reunited in Chicago with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who served the same position in Philadelphia when Foles quarterbacked the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII. Foles will also be reunited with new Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach during Foles' breakout season back in 2013.

While some quarterbacks like having more flexibility as it relates to calling plays, Foles said that having a head coach like Nagy -- a coach who is capable of calling plays for him -- is "huge."

"I go back to my time in Philadelphia with Doug [Pederson]. Doug was the one calling the shots," Foles said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. "So if we want to go for it, it's his decision. He doesn't have to go through a head coach, and I like that.

"Doug and I had the foundation of a relationship that started in 2012, when he came down to Austin, Texas, to work me out before the draft. And Matt Nagy was his quality-control [coach]. Truly honored to play for coach Nagy."

Nagy recently said that learning the offense has been like "riding a bike" for Foles, who went 25-13 as a starting quarterback during his two stints with the Eagles. Along with the addition of Foles, the Bears' offseason additions of rookie tight end Cole Kmet, rookie receiver Darnell Mooney, veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr. and former Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham should also help improve an offense that averaged just 17.5 points per game in 2019.

While the Bears have certainly helped set up Foles for success, Trubisky will get the opportunity to earn the starting job. And while one quarterback may put up better numbers, the job will ultimately go to the quarterback who does the best job running the Bears' offense at a consistent level.

"When we do get out on the field, depending on when that is, that's where we are going to have to be really good as coaches in making sure that we make it as fair as possible to where we can evaluate," Nagy said. "They can go out and get the exact same reps in the exact same environment, so that we can hopefully make a decision off of that."

Injuries on the right side of their offensive line plagued the Bears during the 2019 season. Injuries were ultimately the main reason why Kyle Long to retire at the end of last season, which has created a hole for the Bears at right guard. The Bears are hoping that this hole can be filled by either Rashaad Coward or Germain Ifedi. A former undrafted rookie, Coward made 10 starts last season after Long went down. And while he left something to be desired last season, that experience, as well as an offseason to prepare, should aid Coward as he enters training camp.

A former first-round pick, Ifedi was a starter during each of his four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. But after starting his career at right guard, Ifedi eventually switched to right tackle, a move that didn't lead to much success. A move back to his natural position should certainly help Ifedi, whose strength is his ability to move bodies while opening up holes for his teammates.

A dark horse candidate who should be mentioned is Alex Bars, a talented lineman out of Notre Dame who suffering ACL and MCL tears during his final season with the Fighting Irish. Bars, who saw action in five games last season, is reportedly healthy and ready to compete for the starting job.

Chicago is looking for a reliable starting right cornerback to pair with starting left cornerback Kyle Fuller. The top two candidates to replace former starter Prince Amukamara (who signed with the Raiders after being released by the Bears earlier this offseason) are Artie Burn and Jaylon Johnson. Pittsburgh's first-round pick in the 2016 draft, Burns broke into the Steelers' starting lineup during the season, playing well enough to help the team advance to the AFC title game. But Burns appeared to lose some of his confidence over the next few years, ultimately losing his starting spot in 2018. Despite the demotion, Burns continued to be a positive locker room presence and special teams contributor during his final two seasons with the Steelers. The Bears are hoping that a change a scenery can work wonders for the 25-year-old Burns.

Johnson, the 50th overall pick in this year's draft (the highest the Bears have selected a cornerback since taking Fuller in the first round of the '14 draft), comes to Chicago following a highly productive college career at Utah. And while he played on the left side during the majority of his college career, Johnson said that he has no issues as it relates to playing on the right side in Chicago.

"I moved around pretty much all season depending on where the No. 1 wide receiver was and whether he was staying in one position or moving around, I followed him," Johnson recently said, via Sports Illustrated. "So it was kind of predicated on where the No. 1 wide receiver is. But I'm definitely familiar and comfortable playing on both sides."

4. Cole Kmet vs. Demetrius Harris

While newcomer Jimmy Graham is the expected starter at tight end, the question is who will play alongside him when the Bears are in two tight end sets. That spot will come down to veteran Demetrius Harris and rookie Cole Kmet. Harris, signed by the Bears back in February, caught 72 passes for 754 yards and nine touchdowns during his six NFL seasons. Harris is familiar with Nagy, who served as his offensive coordinator in Kansas City in 2017. That season, Harris set a career high for receptions and receiving yards. Last season, his only season with the Browns, Harris played well in a reserve role, matching his career high with three touchdown receptions.

The team's first pick in the 2020 draft, Kmet comes to Chicago after catching six touchdown passes during his final season at Notre Dame. And while COVID-19 wipes out OTAs and rookie minicamp, Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone recently lauded Kmet's ability to establish a firm grasp of the offense.

"He's a quick study," Barone told the team's website. "The guy I think lives and breathes and eats and whatever else football. He's a football junkie and that certainly is going to bode well and help him with that whole learning curve and help him hit the ground running."

While the lack of time with the team may hinder Kmet's chances at being a Week 1 starter, Kmet is still expected to make an immediate impact on the Bears' offense.

While the Bears boast one of the top free safeties in the NFL in Eddie Jackson, Chicago is hoping to find Jackson a serviceable partner at strong safety. The two leading candidates are Tashaun Gipson and Deon Bush, who will to fill the void left by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's offseason departure. Gipson, who signed a one-year deal with the Bears earlier this offseason, made 104 regular season starts during his first seven NFL seasons. In 2014, as a member of the Cleveland Browns, Gipson earned Pro Bowl honors after recording six interceptions. In 2017, he played a key role on a Jaguars defense that led Jacksonville to the AFC Championship Game. While Gipson is the favorite to win the starting job, fans shouldn't rule out Bush, a five-year veteran who received eight starts during his first four seasons with the Bears.

"This year, I think I'm finally going to get a fair shot to compete for the starting job, so that's something that I'm trying to capitalize on," Bush recently told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "That's something that I've been eyeing for a long time — since I've been in the league — but I know I could do it. It's a matter of time, whenever I get that opportunity."