In what has obviously been the weirdest offseason in recent memory, and maybe ever, the New York Giants -- and all other 31 NFL teams -- are set to dive back into action with training camp getting underway in just a few days. This year's camp will be different. For starters, fans will not be permitted and there has still been no clear indication of what the plan is for the media covering the team. Making matters more complicated is the fact that the Giants continued their roster's youth movement this past offseason (shedding bad contracts in the process) and will enter camp with a brand new offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and head coach, along with multiple new position coaches.

The Giants don't have a lot of time to get up to speed before the start of the 2020 regular season (which remains on schedule), so it's wise to assume veterans will have the upper hand when it comes to locking down starting spots and roster spots. Having said that, the addition of a brand new system on both sides of the ball provides a more even playing field. Like any roster that experienced an offseason roster overhaul -- specifically a roster that struggled in almost every area on both sides of the ball last season -- several positions are up for grabs heading into 2020.

These position battles will be decided in training camp and the importance of camp is heightened with the NFL skipping the 2020 preseason. Without further ado, today we'll break down the five most heated training camp battles you'll want to be aware of and keep an eye on when the Giants hit the practice field.

If you'd like, you can add Jon Halapio's name to the mix, but the former starting center is a terrible fit for the new offense, his old jersey number has already been given away, and he is recovering from a major injury he suffered late in 2019 that required surgery. We're leaving Halapio off the list and that brings us down to two incumbent Giants and a rookie who has never taken a snap at center at any stage of his career. In a COVID-19-truncated offseason, the easy pick to win this job is Pulley -- Gates has limited experience at center (limited to the practice field) and Lemieux has even less experience. But there's a major issue in projecting Pulley as the starter. Upon extensive review of the All-22 coaches film, Pulley was a major liability for the Giants in just about every start he made in 2019. More specifically, Pulley's play strength was suspect at best -- he was consistently overwhelmed at the point of attack. This issue is only going to amplify as the Giants scrap Pat Shurmur and Hal Hunter's zone-heavy (almost exclusively inside zone) blocking scheme for a power/gap scheme under new coordinator Jason Garrett and offensive line coach Marc Colombo.

It's going to be an uphill battle for both Gates (who is more of a lengthy technician and has question marks when it comes to play strength at the point of attack) and Lemieux due to their lack of experience at center. The center is responsible for adjusting offensive line protections before the snap in lockstep with quarterback Daniel Jones. However, it's not impossible to suggest either could win the job entering Week 1, given how they project in the new blocking scheme vs. Pulley. I bet the Giants mix and match these three linemen with Jones and the first-team offense throughout camp and it will be interesting to see how fast Gates and Lemieux get accustomed to a new position.

In the modern NFL, the nickel cornerback might be the most underrated position on any defense. Why is that? It's simple -- opposing offensive coordinators understand the most efficient target for their quarterbacks is whichever receiver is lined up in the slot. In most offensive systems, the slot receiver is also the source of the most explosive plays -- vertical routes out of the slot have become a staple across the NFL. In 2019, the Giants were really, really bad at defending the slot. While it made sense to have Haley in the slot in ex-coordinator James Bettcher's defense if you just factored in his physicality defending the alley in the run game, that wasn't going to make up for receivers like Trey Quinn burning him on slot vertical routes multiple times only for Case Keenum to overthrow him (see: Redskins, Week 4, last season). Things got so dire in the slot last season the Giants tried moving a rookie cornerback who had only played the boundary -- and whose skillset only fits the boundary -- into the slot when they attempted to move Corey Ballentine there in the second half. The Ballentine slot experiment was a disaster.

Entering training camp, there is some hope. The Giants selected cornerback Darnay Holmes with their first Day 3 pick -- a former 5-star recruit who many thought would come off the board on Day 2 at the latest. Some injury-plagued regression in 2019 (after a truly dominant 2018 season -- and yes I mean that -- go watch his tape vs. Marquise Brown and J.J. Arceja-Whiteside) and height issues led to Holmes' draft slide, but he projects nicely as the nickel. If asked to make one bold prediction on the Giants rookie class, mine would be that Holmes wins the starting nickel job out of camp. And remember, in today's NFL, defenses are in nickel on over two-thirds of their snaps. This is essentially a starting spot.

As the Giants move forward with the power/gap-heavy blocking scheme and a vertically-oriented passing game under Garrett and Colombo, it's going to be even more important for the offense to have steady play at both offensive tackle spots. There will be more vertically-oriented passing plays with five and seven-step drops and Jones wasn't exactly proficient when asked to operate outside of the quick passing game as a rookie -- in part due to the struggles of tackle starters Nate Solder and Mike Remmers in 2019.

It's uncertain how the Giants will open camp at the tackle position and this will easily be one of the most intriguing positions to watch. There is logic behind inserting No. 4 overall draft pick Andrew Thomas at left tackle -- his likely long-term position -- right away. Why not start getting him experience at the position he'll ultimately play? However, if the Giants are looking to provide Jones with the best protection and Saquon Barkley with the best run blocking for 2020, it might make more sense to not ask a veteran like Solder to change positions this late into his career. Remember -- Thomas started his career at Georgia playing right tackle.

The monkey wrench in all of this is free agent signing Cameron Fleming. After a stint starting on a Super Bowl Patriots roster, Fleming made several starts with the Dallas Cowboys and was hand-picked by Garrett and Colombo in free agency. Fleming could easily work his way into the starting lineup at right tackle if the Giants opt to go with Thomas at left tackle (thus making Solder their reserve swing tackle). There remains a lot to be worked out at the tackle positions.

The Giants have said they felt like they got another first-round pick when projected first-round Xavier McKinney fell to them at the beginning of the second round. It's likely the Giants would've never had a chance to draft McKinney if he didn't turn in a subpar 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. McKinney spent a third of his snaps in the deep half safety role, a third in the box, and a third lining up over the slot receiver during his final season at Alabama. He was described by Nick Saban as the quarterback of his defense. In other words, COVID-19-shortened offseason or not, it is unlikely to take McKinney long to get up to speed in first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's defense.

Having said all that, after converting to and taking snaps extensively for the first time in his career in the deep-half safety role, Julian Love turned in some strong games for the Giants in the second half of his rookie season. Against the Chicago Bears late in the year, Love looked like a natural operating out of the deep half. He could give McKinney a run for his money, but more likely than not, in Graham's defense the Giants will utilize a heavy dosage of three safety looks -- McKinney, Jabrill Peppers, and Love could see extensive snaps on the field together in 2020. This will come to the surface during camp so keep an eye on the different personnel groupings (and there will be plenty; see: the Patriots and 2019 Dolphins defensive systems) in the secondary.

Some Giants fans have seemed to turn the page on Gallman after an injury-plagued 2019, but if you throw on his game tape against the Redskins while starting for Barkley in Week 4 last season, you'll see the traits that once made him a promising prospect. Lewis was brought in as veteran insurance behind Barkley, but he appeared to lose a step in addition to his playing time behind Derrick Henry in 2019. Lewis is still the best Giants running back in pass protection (an area Barkley struggled with in 2019) and their most natural receiver out of the backfield, but a healthy Gallman is a more explosive creator (think forced missed tackles and yards after contact). This will be a battle we have our eye on in camp and don't be surprised if Gallman works his way back into the picture.